Aquaman Star Confirms Return In Lost Kingdom, And I’m Psyched

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, as Warner Bros. allows filmmakers to take ownership over corners of the franchise. James Wan’s Aquaman did just that, using cutting-edge technology to give the cast a sense of being underwater. Another star recently confirmed their return for the sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and I’m psyched.

James Wan assembled a killer cast to join Jason Momoa for the original Aquaman movie. The supporting roles included icons like Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren, with the latter playing Mera’s father King Nereus . And Lundgren just confirmed his role in The Lost Kingdom, check it out below:

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to dive back into James Wan’s franchise with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The movie’s story remains a total mystery, but production has been underway since June . And it looks like the ensemble of the first movie is coming together again for another underwater adventure.

The above image comes to us from Dolph Lundgren’s personal Instagram account. The Rocky IV icon has over 2 million followers on the social media outlet, and they were delighted to see the first glimpse of Lundgren back as King Neureus. While he’s not in costume, he’s looking great in the character’s signature red hair.

In the first Aquaman, Dolph Lundgren’s character was manipulated by King Orm to join in a revolution against the surface. He ultimately came around thanks to his daughter Mera (Amber Heard), and it should be interesting to see how he factors into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Hopefully he gets involved in more underwater action sequences like that epic final battle.

In his caption Dolph Lundgren is definitely hyping up the mysterious contents of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He praised those involved in the DC blockbuster, which should make fans happy. While keeping the movie’s contents under wraps, said caption reads:

Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!

It sounds like Dolph Lundgren is thoroughly enjoying his return to the DC Extended Universe in Aquaman’s highly anticipated sequel. While filming the first movie included a ton of grueling wire work to create a sense of underwater weightlessness, Lundgren still seems thrilled to be back in the thick of it.

The many fans of Dolph Lundgren will also be treated to more footage of the 63 year-old actor when Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV director’s cut is released . Lundgren’s role as Ivan Drago is truly legendary , and moviegoers can’t wait to enjoy it in theaters.