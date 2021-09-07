Aquaman And The Fallen Kingdom’s Patrick Wilson Is Rocking A Wild New Beard For James Wan’s Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe most recently expanded thanks to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently coming down the line. Chief among them is James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in production. And Oceanmaster actor Patrick Wilson is rocking a wild new beard for the DC sequel.

Patrick Wilson’s Orm was the primary antagonist of the original Aquaman movie, and he was defeated but kept alive after the final battle. Wilson is one of the actors expected to reprise their roles in The Lost Kingdom, and Oceanmaster is looking a bit worse for the wear. Check out a set photo of the actor alongside James Wan below.

Is this Aquaman 2 or Castaway? Patrick Wilson is looking ripped for his return to the DCEU, but it looks like his signature villain might not be doing so well. And this long beard might indicate that we’ll be dealing with a time jump for the upcoming blockbuster.

The above image comes to us from filmmaker James Wan’s personal Instagram account. In it we see Wan alongside Patrick Wilson, while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The set is (unsurprisingly) a beach, although it still looks like Orm could use a shower. We’ll just have to wait and see how the antagonist factors into the sequel’s plot.

Wild beard side, Patrick Wilson does look pretty fit in this set photo from James Wan. The Conjuring actor has been sharing footage of himself working out for months, and it seems to have certainly paid off. But he isn’t the only one; Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been open about their respective fitness journeys. If I was sharing the screen with Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2 I’d certainly do the same.

The plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently a complete mystery, with James Wan and company keeping the movie’s secrets in the midst of principal photography. But seeing new looks from both Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson seem to hint at a much different story. Luckily Wan is back at the helm, and has teased that history will dive deeper (lol) into his underwater pocket of the DC Extended Universe.

The DC Extended Universe has largely been staying away from crossover moments, allowing filmmakers to craft their own capsulated stories. But it should be interesting to see if Warner Bros. goes back to serialized storytelling. Patrick Wilson’s Oceanmaster was part of Zack Snyder’s five-film vision for the DCEU, but unfortunately it doesn’t seem like a Justice League sequel is coming anytime soon. Regardless, Jason Momoa’s time as Aquaman seems limitless, especially given how successful the first movie was.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.