Batgirl Has Wrapped Filming, See The Expletive-Filled Video Leslie Grace Posted To Celebrate

Among the many upcoming DC movies we have to look forward to sometime down the line after Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl. The actress broke out last summer with her In The Heights role, and next she’ll be suiting up as Barbara Gordon. The movie has been filming in the U.K. for the past four months and has finally wrapped thanks to a mouthy update from its star.

Leslie Grace shared that she has finished up the production with the cast and crew in Glasgow with an Instagram video that shows some sweet and funny rapport she has with her collaborators. Check it out:

Clearly Leslie Grace just had the time of her life playing a superhero in Batgirl under the helm of Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. She shared some personal videos of her capping off her journey with some of the crew on Instagram , including her driver. In the video, you can see her joking around with them, doing secret handshakes and playing with a fire department hose, no less.

While Leslie Grace’s latest post keeps things cryptic regarding what to expect from Batgirl, the actress looks to have made a positive impression on set and really brought a good energy to those around her. She took the time to say ”thank you to every person on this crew” as she said goodbye to the production. Batgirl will soon go into post-production, and perhaps we’ll get to finally see some footage in the near future.

Batgirl will reportedly come straight to HBO Max, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot in store for the DC installment. For one thing, the movie will feature the return of Michael Keaton as Batman . Keaton is also going to be in the upcoming The Flash alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Ben Affleck’s Batman. Back to Batgirl, J.K. Simmons will play Barbara Gordon’s father Commissioner James Gordon after the actor played the role in Justice League briefly .

Also, Brenden Fraser will be playing the Batgirl movie’s villain Firefly. Per the set photos we’ve seen, the Firefly costume is looking incredible . Back in January, we also got the first look at Batgirl’s suit . Rounding out the Batgirl cast list is Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, along with Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai as undisclosed characters.

It's still unknown when exactly we'll see Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, but chances are it will not be until after the release of The Flash, which comes out on June 23, 2023. While we wait for the release date, we can confirm the next live-action DC movie on the way is Black Adam, hitting theaters on October 22, followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods in December. We’ll have to wait until 2023 for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle. Here at CinemaBlend, we'll keep you posted with more superhero news as it comes in.