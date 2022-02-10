3 Great Gifts Ever Batman Lover Deserves On Valentine's Day

It did not take very long for me to realize that the woman I now call my wife was the Selina Kyle to my Bruce Wayne. One key factor that led me to this conclusion was how accepting she was to my unhealthy obsession with all things Batman - including Batman movies and TV shows, the original classic DC comics, and even cheap little toys you might find in a gas station vending machine.

Not only was she open to the concept of sharing her life with someone who keeps himself surrounded by memorabilia related to the Dark Knight, she has helped contribute to my ongoing collection of movies, comics, and toys. However, the Batman gifts she has so lovingly given me for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, and, of course, Valentine’s Day are worth more than a pretty penny, but still a great deal for their quality.

For instance, for one of the first holiday occasions we shared together, she bought me one of those clocks made with a vinyl record clocks with a special image carved into it and it's a gift I would absolutely suggest for anyone else who is 'Batty' for Batman products.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The one she chose has the Joker’s menacing grin blended into a warped Gotham City skyline with the Caped Crusader in a brooding stance atop the Clown Prince of Crime’s head. Amazon has a version with a remote controlled, color-changing LED backlight for just $37.

However, the real beauty of a gift like this, other than being both practical and pretty to look at, is that there are so many different clocks with custom-made, Batman-inspired designs to choose from. There is one that resembles Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning Joker and Christian Bale’s Batman from The Dark Knight (and no, not the deepfake feature Robert Pattinson), or one with a comic book-accurate image of Bats and Catwoman for an especially romantic touch on Valentine’s Day, and plenty more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Another practical item that my wife gave me to feed into my Batman addiction was a cool, leather key-ring organizer for only $15.96 on Amazon. It keeps the contents of your car keys compact when folded up and resembles Batman’s eponymous chest insignia when unfolded. The only way she could top something like this would be to buy me the actual Batmobile, but this close enough for now.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Now, one Batman-related item that I've had my eye on for a while now is a ceramic coffee mug that is not only shaped like Batman’s torso, but comes with a removable blue cape. Even if I chose to never drink out of it, I think it would still be worth every bit of $14.99 on Amazon as a desk ornament or some other area in need of a little decoration.

Hopefully, I will see that Batman coffee mug on my counter on Valentine’s Day, but if I don’t, I will still be thankful for the many Batman gifts I have received from the woman I am thankful to call my one and only. If your significant other loves Batman as much a I do, show them you thankful you are to have them in your life with one of the products I have mentioned above. It might just make this year Valentine’s Day the one you always wanted and the one you deserve.