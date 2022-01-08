Catwoman's Halle Berry Shares Advice For The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz On Playing The DC Character

In addition to her time as Storm in four X-Men movies, Halle Berry has comic book movie experience under her belt from starring in 2004’s Catwoman. Granted, this Catwoman was an original character named Patience Phillips rather than the traditional Selina Kyle, and the movie itself was a critical and commercial failure. Nevertheless, Berry knows her way around the Catwoman role, and as such, she has some advice to pass on to Zoë Kravitz, who’s playing the DC Comics character in The Batman.

With just two months to go until Matt Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader’s mythology comes to theaters, Halle Berry took some time during her interview with Variety to pass along the following words of wisdom for Zoë Kravitz to consider after the masses see her version of Catwoman:

I’ll just tell her, get ready, they might come for you – but don’t let that affect your interpretation about who she thinks Catwoman might be. I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman.

Zoë Kravitz is the fifth actress to play Catwoman in a live-action movie; she and Halley Berry are joined on that list by Julie Newmar, Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway. Presumably through a combination of having seen both Kravitz’s past work and footage of her in The Batman’s trailers, Berry is confident the Big Little Lies actress has what it takes to deliver a stellar Catwoman performance. Furthermore, Berry doesn’t want Kravitz to let public reception to her role in The Batman, whatever that may be, to affect how she brings Selina Kyle to life. After all, with The Batman intended to be the first chapter of a new trilogy, it’s doubtful we’ll only see Kravitz play Catwoman just the one time.

The Batman actually marks Zoë Kravitz’s second time playing Catwoman, as she previously voiced the character in The LEGO Batman Movie. Kravitz’s first comic book movie appearance was as Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class, and she also voiced Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actress also has some Warner Bros tentpole cred under her belt from appearing as Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Within The Batman’s story, Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle is a nightclub employee and skilled cat burglar who crosses paths with Robert Pattinson’s Batman during her search for a missing friend. With their goals overlapping, the two will team up to battle Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, who’s killing elite Gotham citizens as part of a mission to “unmask the truth” about the city. The Batman’s other notable characters include Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard’s Gil Colson.

The Batman lurks into theaters on March 4, so keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news about it and other upcoming DC Comics movies. This corner of the DC multiverse will also be expanded upon through HBO Max shows focusing on the GCPD and The Penguin, respectively.