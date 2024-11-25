Clayface Movie Rumors Are Swirling Online, And As A Batman Fan I Really Hope They’re True

Batman has one of the deepest benches of great villains that could cross into the movies . If you’re a fan of Gotham’s rogue gallery like me, you’ve probably heard the latest buzz about a possible upcoming superhero movie featuring the Caped Crusader's classic villain, Clayface. As a die-hard Dark Knight enthusiast, the idea of seeing this iconic shape-shifting villain headline his own movie has me so stoked. And thanks to recent social media posts, the rumors are swirling and gaining serious traction.

A recent post by Austin Medeiros on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Warner Bros has green lit an upcoming DC movie focused on the big morphing baddie, with a script currently being written. But here’s where things get even more exciting: Another user, Apocalyptic Horseman, chimed in, revealing that horror maestro Mike Flanagan allegedly has already completed the script. The shared on X:

We reported on this last year actually. The script is finished and was written by Mike Flanagan. Expect this to be one of the next films after Supergirl. It’s aiming to shoot in Spring last I heard.

Now that is potentially exciting. The master behind some of Netflix’s best binge-able series , The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, could be taking on Clayface’s big-screen debut. According to Horseman, the movie is being positioned as one of the next DC films to follow Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with plans to start shooting as early as spring.

Clayface, aka Basil Karlo in most iterations, is one of Batman’s most underrated villains. With his tragic backstory as a failed actor-turned-monster and his eerie ability to morph into anyone or anything, Clayface has always offered a fascinating mix of horror and heartbreak. A character like this, who blurs the line between villainy and victimhood, feels like a perfect fit for the kind of nuanced storytelling Flanagan is known for. Imagine the psychological depth and Gothic vibe he could bring to the character — it’s exactly the kind of fresh take the DC Universe could use.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What makes the timing of this rumor even more interesting is the direction in which DC seems to be heading under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership . With a stronger emphasis on unique, character-driven stories, a standalone Clayface movie feels like a bold move that aligns perfectly with their vision. It also offers the opportunity to showcase a villain who hasn’t been overexposed in modern live-action adaptations. Sure, Clayface has popped up in animated series like Batman: The Animated Series and video games like the Arkham franchise, but he’s never been given the spotlight he deserves in a live-action feature. And with the success of HBO’s The Penguin TV series , it seems like a no-brainer.

We still don’t know exactly when or where Clayface might make his live-action debut, but the iconic shape-shifting villain has been enjoying a well-deserved spotlight lately. He’s become a fan-favorite in the Harley Quinn animated series, where Alan Tudyk’s hilarious and memorable voice work brings the character to life. Tudyk will also reprise the role in James Gunn’s upcoming Creature Commandos. Clayface recently appeared in Batman: Caped Crusader, now available with an Amazon Prime subscription , further showcasing his growing popularity.

In addition, DC gave the character a fascinating twist in a novelized sequel to Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). In the book, titled Batman Resurrection , Clayface is reimagined as a down-on-his-luck theater actor whose tragic transformation is caused by cosmetics tainted with the Joker’s infamous Smylex toxin. With appearances like these, Clayface is clearly solidifying his place as one of DC’s most versatile and compelling villains, making him a compelling character to bring to the big screen.

