Could The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Become The DCU’s Bruce Wayne? Here’s What Matt Reeves Really Thinks

The DC Universe is taking shape under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, kicking off with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. While fans are consumed with Max's Creature Commandos and the upcoming Superman, they've also wondered which beloved characters might join the new continuity. A big question surrounds Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the Dark Knight in The Batman and whether his iteration of Bruce Wayne might eventually cross over into the larger DCU. Now, the film's director, Matt Reeves, is sharing thoughts.

While attending the 2025 Golden Globes, Matt Reeves—known for his critically acclaimed vision of Gotham’s brooding vigilante—addressed the possibilities of his Dark Knight entering the DCU amid a red-carpet interview with Josh Horowitz. In a clip posted to Horowitz’s Instagram, the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker shared insight into his current creative focus and weighed in on whether Pattinson’s Batman made sense in Gunn and Safran’s ambitious interconnected DC plans:

It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense. I think what’s been great is it was really a kind of story I wanted to tell - we’re calling it The Epic Crime Saga and all of that - which is the thrust of what we want to do, and it’s been important to be able to play that out.

Reeves’ The Batman introduced audiences to a grittier, more grounded take on Bruce Wayne’s early days as the Caped Crusader. The film’s distinct tone, psychological depth, and noir-inspired style made it a standout among modern superhero movies. With that, the Let Me In helmer is doubling down on his approach with his next installment in the series and other spin-offs, such HBO’s award-winning The Penguin series. So, amongst the things we know about The Batman 2, it seems the focus remains on crafting a self-contained Gotham-centric universe.

During his conversation with Josh Horowitz, the Cloverfield director praised Gunn and Safran for allowing him the creative space to build out his own Gotham-centric universe without interference:

And James and Peter have been really, really great about that, and they are letting us do that. And what the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman - Part II shooting and to make it something really special, which, of course, is the most important thing.

For now, the veteran director of the Felicity series is laser-focused on delivering a sequel that lives up to the high bar set by the first film. Any potential crossover discussions will be left for the future.

Robert Pattinson’s future as the Dark Knight may remain firmly within the Pallbearer filmmaker’s standalone universe, but that’s hardly a bad thing. Matt Reeves’ vision now holds its own space within the DC pantheon, offering a unique and compelling take on one of pop culture’s most iconic characters.

For fans eager to revisit Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader, The Batman is currently streaming with a Max subscription. And with the (once-again delayed) sequel on the horizon, there’s plenty more to look forward to in Reeves’ corner of Gotham City.