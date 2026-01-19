James Gunn Offers The Brave And The Bold Update (And Why We Might Be Waiting For The Batman Flick For A While)

The DC side of the superhero genre has been going through some big changes, courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. He's the architect behind the new shared universe called the DCU, with its first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters. A ton of upcoming DC movies were announced, including the Batman flick The Brave and The Bold. And Gunn recently offered a realistic update about what's going on with that title.

What we know about The Brave and The Bold is limited, but fans are excited that director Andy Muschietti is behind the camera... especially after Welcome to Derry (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). James Gunn recently took to Threads to answer some fan questions, and revealed why we might be waiting for Batman to join the shared universe for a while. In his words:

I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that.

Points were made. While there were recently rumors that a Brave and The Bold script was completed, it sounds like Gunn hasn't seen a finished version that's ready to film. And as such, there's no plans for when the project will finally start filming. What's more, he doesn't want that project to compete with Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II, even though it isn't set within the shared universe.

The Batman's sequel faced a number of delays, and is now expected to hit theaters in October of 2027. As such, we should probably not expect The Brave and The Bold to arrive until after that. So The Dark Knight's entrance into the DCU seemingly isn't going to happen for quite some time.

Given Bruce Wayne's wild popularity, a number of live-action Batman movies have already happened throughout the years. But that hasn't quelled fan excitement about a new version joining Gunn's DCU. Alas, we'll seemingly have to try and be patient before waiting for Gotham City's protector to join the fun of the new shared universe.

When it was announced, The Brave and The Bold was billed as a movie about Bruce Wayne and his son Damian aka Robin. Although back in October James Gunn put doubt on whether or not this family story was still going to be the title's focus. This was a serious bummer for certain DC fans, especially since the larger Bat-family was noticeably absent from the entire DCEU during its time in theaters. That is, except for the dead Robin suit in Batman v Superman.

There is currently no release date for The Brave and The Bold, so we'll have to see how its development plays out. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.