Fans Think Sebastian Stan's The Batman Part II Role Was Revealed By His Stylist (And I Hope It's Legit)

The superhero genre continues to have power in the entertainment industry, and while DC co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new shared universe (with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters), Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is set outside of it. After Sebastian Stan was reported to have a mysterious role in that upcoming DC movie, fans think they figured out his role thanks to posts shared by the actor's stylist.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is super limited, especially since it isn't expected to hit theaters until 2027. But fans have been filling in the blanks with rumors and theories about what might go down, and they think a big tease came from Sebastian Stan's stylist, Michael Fisher. Namely because he started sharing photos of the actor as Harvey Dent/ Two-Face on Instagram Stories. One such post was pulled and posted on Twitter, check it out below:

Sebastian Stan's stylist just confirmed Harvey Dent LMAOOO 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EHSFsbdKA9January 8, 2026

Well, that certainly seems to send a message. While Stan's role hasn't been confirmed just yet, you can't blame fans for thinking that this was a hint that he'd be bringing Two-Face to life in Matt Reeves' Batman franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). What's more, this isn't the only image of the iconic Batman villain that he's shared.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics). Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Fisher is super active on social media, often sharing photos and videos of his clients on his Instagram story. That includes Sebastian Stan, and yesterday he posted yet another image of what the Marvel alum might look like as Two-Face in The Batman: Part II. Check out the second image below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Honestly, this is a pretty awesome image of what Stan might look like with Harvey Dent's signature facial scarring. The juxtaposition between his good looks on one side and Two-Face on the other shows that he could totally pull off playing the role. Now the question is: is Michael Fisher pulling our leg or teasing who his client will play in the highly anticipated DC flick? The news of both Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan joining The Batman: Part II is thrilling, but there are a ton of questions about the details of their characters.

Only time will tell, but this image is getting fans excited and increasing the hype surrounding The Batman's sequel. While there will end up being five years between Matt Reeves' two movies, The Penguin was able to renew fan interest. Hopefully, we get official news about Stan's role sooner rather than later.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not on the 2026 movie release list, we might have to try and be patient before any real information about the movie's contents are revealed to the general public.