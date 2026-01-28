DCU Fans Think James Gunn Is Teasing Popular Justice Leaguer Joining Superman Sequel Thanks To Tasty Social Media Post

So far the slate of movies in the DC Universe franchise is largely Superman Family-focused. Superman was released last year, Supergirl arrives to the 2026 movies schedule in June, and while Clayface will follow a few months later, then we’re getting Man of Tomorrow in 2027. But Superman also showed that it’s easy for other superheroes to be prominently featured as supporting characters, and DCU fans are now wondering if Martian Manhunter, one of the Man of Steel’s long-time Justice League compatriots, is being teased for Man of Tomorrow thanks to a rather tasty social media post shared by the DC Studios co-head.

While many of you reading this might have a sweet tooth, especially for Oreos, if you found yourself in the DCU, you’d likely be eating Chocos instead. James Gunn went on Instagram to share set design focused around Metropolis’ favorite sandwich cookie, and man, would I like to be in that meeting room at Chocos headquarters. Check it out:

Chocos are a staple snack in the DC Universe, and now I wish I had some to dip into milk and enjoy after work. No worries, I’ll just grab some Oreos instead… but it won’t be the same. More importantly, Gunn’s Chocos post immediately got fans bringing up J’onn J’onzz, a.k.a. Martian Manhunter, as he’s been fond of these cookies stretching back to Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire's run on the Justice League comic book series (later Justice League International). Here’s a sampling of comments that accompanied the numerous gifs of J’onn:

The Martian Manhunter is coming? - @ungeekcool_

Martian Manhunter’s favorite cookie!!!! - @evilbriandies

In my head canon J’onn J’onzz is the head of Marketing for Chocos - @dcfilmnews

The best member of the league - @crithon

The day Martian is cast is the day I scream bloody murder!!! I’m ready! Give me Martian and I’ll take a package of chocos - @thedailykryptonian

James Gunn tagged the official Superman account in his post. It’s not much, but that may be a subtle indication that the Chocos love is tied to Man of Tomorrow, which will see David Corenswet’s Superman having to team up with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor against Brainiac, who will be played by Lars Eidinger. Because there’s now a cosmic threat for these adversaries have to begrudgingly combat together in the upcoming DC movie, it would make sense to bring in another extraterrestrial character.

As laid out in his superhero moniker, J’onn J’onzz hails from Mars, and maybe Brainiac had something to do with the Martian race being wiped out.

Martian Manhunter has previously been portrayed in live-action by Phil Morris in Smallville and David Harewood in the Supergirl TV series, and Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick was revealed to be J’onn in disguise in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s safe to say, though, that including J’onn in Man of Tomorrow would introduce him to more people than ever. So fingers crossed we learn whether or not he’ll be in the movie ahead of its July 9, 2027 release.

For now, you can look forward to Supergirl being released on June 30, then Clayface on September 11. The Green Lantern-focused DCU show Lanterns will also premiere on HBO sometime in the late summer.