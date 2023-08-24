DC Fan Art Transforms Gotham’s David Mazouz Into Robin Damian Wayne

The DC Universe is constantly expanding thanks to movie projects and small screen addventures for those with a Max subscription . Although the franchise is going through sweeping changes, thanks to new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . The first chapter of the new DCU is titled Gods and Monsters , and will debut new versions of characters like Superman and Batman. And some DC fan art transformed Gotham’s David Mazouz into the Robin Damian Wayne .

One of the confirmed titles for the new DCU is The Brave and The Bold , which will follow Bruce Wayne and his son Damian, who was trained by the League of Assassins before becoming the next Robin. We don’t know much more, but fans are curious about what actors might be playing those two heroes. Some epic fan art on Instagram shows what former Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz might look like as the Boy Wonder, check it out below:

A post shared by Aaron (@horrific.heroics) A photo posted by on

And just like that Mazouz has gone from Bruce Wayne to Damian Wayne. You can’t deny that he looks pretty awesome in Robin’s signature costume. And after waiting season and season of Gotham for him to finally become Batman, this would be a big payout for shows of that series. We’ll just have to wait and see what James Gunn is planning for that upcoming DC movie .

While the new DCU is still in development, smart money says The Brave and The Bold is going to be one of the biggest events for the fandom. Batman is arguably the most popular DC superhero, and fans are always eager to see each new adaptation. But Robin hasn’t been on the big screen since the ‘90s, with none of them showing up throughout the DCEU’s run in theaters. That is, with the exception of the dead Robin’s suit in Affleck’s Batcave .

As previously mentioned, fans are curious about which actor might be playing Batman in the new version of the DCU. This is especially true given The Flash ’s twist ending , which saw George Clooney reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. The movie also featured both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton so there’s no telling who is going to be in the cowl for The Brave and The Bold.

Of course, it’s more than possible that James Gunn will just get new actors to play Batman and Robin, ones who haven’t worked within the DC world before. There’s a new Clark Kent for his movie Superman: Legacy , which will be the first installment in the new DCU. So maybe he’ll be starting from scratch with Batman lore as well. Only time will tell, but David Mazouz seems like a great choice for Robin.