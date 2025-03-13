Jason Bateman's Starring In A Batman-Themed Insurance Ad, and I'm Actually Digging How Joker And The Caped Crusader's Other Villains Look

DC Comics fans are never at a loss for content concerning a curtained caped vigilante from Gotham City, and that includes two upcoming Batman movies: The Batman: Part II and The Brave and the Bold. But I don’t want to talk about those right now. Instead, I want to discuss how not only is Jason Bateman starring in a Batman-themed TV ad for State Farm Insurance, but Joker and other members of the superhero’s rogues gallery actually look really good.

I did not have a nearly two-minute-long State Farm ad delivering some solid Batman villain designs alongside the Ozark alum in a superhero costume on my bingo card going into today. And yet, here we are. But first, watch the commercial for yourself below, which sees Bateman playing Bate-Man, i.e. the superhero you don’t want around when these baddies are wreaking havoc in Gotham City.

I know this is all just meant for Jake from State Farm to plug the company that allows him to pay his bills every month, but once again, these are impressive versions of Joker, Two-Face, Riddler, Catwoman (played by SZA) and Poison Ivy that Bate-Man runs into. I especially want to highlight Joker and Two-Face. With a little polishing, I think these could work pretty well for the way these characters appear in the DC Universe franchise.

(Image credit: State Farm Insurance)

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that the guy voicing Batman sounds an awful lot like Will Arnett, who previously voiced the character in The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. But there’s an extra layer of hilarity if this is the case, as Bateman and Arnett host the Smartness podcast with Sean Hayes, and Batman tells Bate-Man in the add to go host a podcast instead of fight crime. However, the actor in the Batsuit doesn’t look like Arnett, so if that is the same voice as the man behind Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, this is just some dubbing on his part.

So what did we learn here today? Well, don’t call Bate-Man for anything remotely concerning stopping bad guys. And two, well, Batman evidently is cool with Jake from State Farm riding in the Batmobile with him. It makes me wonder if Bruce Wayne discreetly using State Farm to insure his spruced-up ride. Sure, the man’s a billionaire, but with all the damage that Batmobile endures, even he’d be foolish to pay for all those fixes straight out of pocket.

So that does it for the adventure of Bate-Man, but for those of you craving Batman’s return to the silver screen, you’ll have to wait until The Batman: Part II’s release on October 1, 2027. The Brave and the Bold’s release date is a long ways off from being set, though the Batman villain Clayface getting his own upcoming DC movie on September 11, 2026. Past Batman movies and TV shows can also be streamed with a Max subscription.