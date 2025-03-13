Jason Bateman's Starring In A Batman-Themed Insurance Ad, and I'm Actually Digging How Joker And The Caped Crusader's Other Villains Look

News
By published

This turned out pretty well.

Jason Bateman as Bate-Man in State Farm ad
(Image credit: State Farm Insurance)

DC Comics fans are never at a loss for content concerning a curtained caped vigilante from Gotham City, and that includes two upcoming Batman movies: The Batman: Part II and The Brave and the Bold. But I don’t want to talk about those right now. Instead, I want to discuss how not only is Jason Bateman starring in a Batman-themed TV ad for State Farm Insurance, but Joker and other members of the superhero’s rogues gallery actually look really good.

I did not have a nearly two-minute-long State Farm ad delivering some solid Batman villain designs alongside the Ozark alum in a superhero costume on my bingo card going into today. And yet, here we are. But first, watch the commercial for yourself below, which sees Bateman playing Bate-Man, i.e. the superhero you don’t want around when these baddies are wreaking havoc in Gotham City.

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

I know this is all just meant for Jake from State Farm to plug the company that allows him to pay his bills every month, but once again, these are impressive versions of Joker, Two-Face, Riddler, Catwoman (played by SZA) and Poison Ivy that Bate-Man runs into. I especially want to highlight Joker and Two-Face. With a little polishing, I think these could work pretty well for the way these characters appear in the DC Universe franchise.

Joker and Two-Face from State Farm ad

(Image credit: State Farm Insurance)

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that the guy voicing Batman sounds an awful lot like Will Arnett, who previously voiced the character in The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. But there’s an extra layer of hilarity if this is the case, as Bateman and Arnett host the Smartness podcast with Sean Hayes, and Batman tells Bate-Man in the add to go host a podcast instead of fight crime. However, the actor in the Batsuit doesn’t look like Arnett, so if that is the same voice as the man behind Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, this is just some dubbing on his part.

So what did we learn here today? Well, don’t call Bate-Man for anything remotely concerning stopping bad guys. And two, well, Batman evidently is cool with Jake from State Farm riding in the Batmobile with him. It makes me wonder if Bruce Wayne discreetly using State Farm to insure his spruced-up ride. Sure, the man’s a billionaire, but with all the damage that Batmobile endures, even he’d be foolish to pay for all those fixes straight out of pocket.

So that does it for the adventure of Bate-Man, but for those of you craving Batman’s return to the silver screen, you’ll have to wait until The Batman: Part II’s release on October 1, 2027. The Brave and the Bold’s release date is a long ways off from being set, though the Batman villain Clayface getting his own upcoming DC movie on September 11, 2026. Past Batman movies and TV shows can also be streamed with a Max subscription.

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about batman
Robert Pattinson in The Batman

'Clooney Smelt The Best.’ The Batman's Robert Pattinson Got Real About Trying On 'All The Different Cowls' And How 'Strange' The Experience Was
Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin

Lots Of Fans Have Been Clamoring For The Penguin Season 2, And i Agree With Colin Farrell's Take On The Matter
Isiah Thomas talks about being swept in the playoffs while being interviewed on The Last Dance

How The Last Dance Played Into NBA Legend Isiah Thomas’ Decision To Pass On The Celtics Documentary
See more latest
Most Popular
Isiah Thomas talks about being swept in the playoffs while being interviewed on The Last Dance
How The Last Dance Played Into NBA Legend Isiah Thomas’ Decision To Pass On The Celtics Documentary
Jay Leno talking to Matt in Shifting Gears
Shifting Gears Brought In Jay Leno For A Quick Cameo, And I Got Something Way Funnier Than The Last Man Standing Reference I Expected
Michele Morrone in the music video of Beautiful.
Will There Be A Ton Of Differences Between The Housemaid Book And Movie? What One Star Says About Playing A 'Weirdo'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito talking in Twins.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Penned A Sweet Tribute To Danny DeVito, And These Two Are Definitely Friendship Goals
Justin Hartley in Tracker Season 2x01
Justin Hartley Opens Up About The Proudest Moment In His Career (And It’s Not Wearing The Green Arrow Suit On Smallville)
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion
Daniel Craig Is Apparently In The Running For Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie, But I'm Surprised By The Role He's Allegedly Being Lined Up For
Side-by-side-by-side photo of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Julie Andrews.
I Can’t Get Enough Of Jennifer Aniston And Julie Andrews’ Faces When They Found Out How Many Jimmy Choos Reese Witherspoon Negotiated To Keep From Legally Blonde
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell as America&#039;s Got Talent Season 19 judges
How Are Contestants Chosen For America's Got Talent? I Talked To A Casting Producer During The Auditions, And I Learned A Lot
Moana looking amazed at new canoe in Moana 2
I Asked Moana 2's Directors About The Movie's Ending, And They Pointed Out A Great Easter Egg Nodding At It That I Don't Think Most Fans Caught
Gemma Chan in Eternals
Captain America: Brave New World Made A Point To Include A Major Eternals Reference, But What Does That Mean For The Franchise's Future?