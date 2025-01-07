Poor Matt Reeves Is Definitely Going To Be Asked About The Batman 2 A Bunch This Awards Season. I See It Already Happening

Almost as soon as Matt Reeves The Batman was released, the first questions were asked about what would happen in The Batman Part II. The first movie very clearly teased sequel plans, even if sequels to superhero movies weren’t already expected. But now that we have entered 2025, it seems unlikely that Matt Reeves is going to be asked anything else.

There had been some conflicting information regarding just when we’d see the next installment, and the recent news that the Batman sequel was getting delayed (again) might have caused some to stop wondering what’s going on. Well, with the news that The Batman Part II will film in 2025, get ready for all Batman all the time Matt Reeves.

Matt Reeves Is Already Being Asked About The Batman II On The Red Carpet

Matt Reeves was on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes when he was asked about working with Colin Farrell, who would go on to win the award that night for The Penguin series. But then Deadline had to ask him what he could say about The Batman Part II despite the fact that both the interviewer and the interviewee knew the answer was basically nothing. What we know about The Batman Part II right now is very limited, and that's by design.

He confirmed that the movie is set to start shooting later this year, which indicates that a script is either done or very close to it. Beyond that, Reeves said nothing. This will not stop anybody and everybody who interviews Reeves over the next two years from asking about it.

As somebody who works in the entertainment industry and sometimes interviews famous people. I get it. We all have to ask these questions because the answers, however vague they may be, are what people want to know. And eventually Reeves will be abler to say something and everybody wants to be the one who asks the question when he can finally reveal some details.

As The Batman Part II Gets Closer, The Questions Will Only Increase

I hope Matt Reeves is good at avoiding questions, because he’s only going to have to get better at it. When filming on The Batman Part II gets started, and even beforehand, there will be countless rumors about what the script contains, which characters are in it and what the story will be. There have already been plenty of those stories that James Gunn has had to shoot down time and again. Whether Reeves simply says no comment or takes a more proactive approach, the questions will only get more intense as time moves forward.

Perhaps once awards season is over Reeves can take himself out of the public eye so he can simply avoid the questions. Then, when it's time to do press for the movie, he can actually answer some questions. Matt Treeves won't have time to breathe until The Batman Part II is in theaters on October 1, 2027, at which point everybody can move on and start asking about The Batman Part III.