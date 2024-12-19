After Rumors Swirled Around The Batman Part II’s Production Start, Matt Reeves Provided An Update That Has Me Relieved

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, including a number of shared universes. But some franchises are set outside of those worlds, including Matt Reeves' The Batman (which is streaming with a Max subscription). The movie's sequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, although there's been chatter online about its possible delay. And after rumors swirled around The Batman Part II’s production start, Reeves provided an update that has me relieved.

What we know about The Batman Part II is super limited, resulting in rumors and chatter online going wild. Robert Pattinson's casting in a new Christopher Nolan movie, as well as James Gunn's confirmation that the script was not finished had fans concerned the DC sequel will be delayed. Matt Reeves himself spoke to Variety about what's going on behind the scenes, offering:

Yeah, we’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year.

There you have it. Sounds like the script for the The Batman Part II nearly completed. Per Matt Reeves' estimation, he think that the movie will still begin shooting next year, and presumably will make its planned 2026 release date. And I've got to say I'm feeling super relieved.

While moviegoers were already hyped for The Batman to get a sequel, excitement over Matt Reeves' franchise has increased even more thanks to its spinoff series on Max. The Penguin's finale put Colin Farrell's title character in a place to have a more powerful position in Part II, and fans are hoping that characters like Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone make their way to the big screen.

The Penguin has been universally acclaimed since its release, and recently got a number of Golden Globe nominations. This has only increased the conversations around The Batman Part II, as well as worry that the Matt Reeves' sequel might end up bing delayed.

There have been countless rumors and fan theories about what Reeves and company might have up their sleeves for The Batman's sequel. For his part, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shut down a ton of rumors about villains and casting, citing the lack of a completed script as the reason why things are up in the air.

One of the biggest question marks about The Batman Part II is which characters from the comics might end up making their way to the franchise. There's particular fan interest in Barry Keoghan's Joker, who had a brief but memorable appearance in the first film. And as previously mentioned, there's plenty of folks who want to see Sofia Falcone join the fun.

The Batman Part II is currently expected to hit theaters October 2nd, 2026. Be sure to check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.