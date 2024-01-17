The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Shared An Update On Matt Reeves’ Sequel, And I'm A Bit Disappointed
We're still in the dark when it comes to this follow-up.
One of the most original and exciting superhero movies in recent years has to be Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The 2022 movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, created a rich world surrounding the vigilante and his home of Gotham City. Fans have known since August 2022 that Reeves and Pattinson are returning for The Batman - Part II, of which some details are known. But where is the production ahead of its 2025 release date? Well, Jeffrey Wright just shared what he knows about the sequel, and it’s not the update I was hoping for.
The actor, who memorably played GCPD officer James Gordon in The Batman, attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after being nominated for Best Actor for his work in American Fiction. When he was asked about the latest on Part II, he said:
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jeffrey Wright revealed that he’s yet to see a script for the sequel, which probably means that Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin are still hammering down the story and dialogue. If you're like me, then you'll probably find that to be a bit of a bummer, given that means filming hasn't started and there's no indication as to when it may begin. Wright also had this to say:
Jeffrey Wright may not know what’s next for Gordon, but the actor sounds very excited to step back into the world of Gotham alongside Robert Pattinson. Right now, we don’t know much about casting aside from Pattinson’s return, though I'm curious if Barry Keoghan will step back in the makeup chair for his Joker after his small appearance in The Batman.
While it was previously reported about a year ago that The Batman - Part II might begin filming in November 2023 that was before the 2023 WGA writers strike shook up Hollywood in a big way. Due to that work stoppage, writers were at a standstill from May 1 to late September. So it's more than likely that that had a huge impact on the development of the sequel.
That being said, the film is all set to be released on October 3, 2025, as part of the list of upcoming DC movies. This update makes a little uneasy, as I don't want to see this become one of those major superhero movies that comes against a hard deadline and doesn't have enough time to percolate. Let's hope that filming gets started sooner rather than later and that the finished flick lives up to its predecessor.
At least while we wait for The Batman - Part II (alongside Jeffrey Wright), we can look forward to the Colin Farrell-led spinoff series The Penguin first. That's expected to start streaming in 2024.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey