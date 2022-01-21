The Batman’s Matt Reeves Teases The Epic IMAX Version

The superhero genre isn’t going anywhere, as comic book adaptations continue to make tons of money at the box office. On the DC side of things, the next movie hitting theaters is The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and rated PG-13 . And director Matt Reeves is teasing the epic IMAX version that’ll be available for cinephiles who want to see it on the biggest screen possible.

After a year-long delay and a few COVID related setbacks, The Batman is nearly upon us. The trailers have helped buoy anticipation, showing off Matt Reeves’ bold vision for Gotham City and its inhabitants. The Planet of the Apes filmmaker recently got to screen the completed film in IMAX, and he seems thrilled about what the experience will be like for audiences. As he posted,

Just finished qc'ing the movie on a massive screen at @IMAX today. Looked and sounded so incredible. What a beautiful, immersive format. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/K5brLM3ioOJanuary 21, 2022 See more

Well, I know what ticket I’m buying for early March. It seems like The Batman is particularly thrilling on IMAX screens, thanks to cutting edge sound and visual technology. We’ll just have to see how many fans shell out for the more expensive ticket when his DC debut arrives in theaters in a month and change.

The above post comes to us from Matt Reeves’ personal Twitter account. With The Batman so close to hitting theaters, the generations of fans are eager for any information about the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson . While Reeves continues to guard the film’s secrets, he definitely made the IMAX experience sound thrilling. Now we just have to be patient for a few more weeks until the blockbuster is finally released.

Despite The Batman’s long road to theaters, excitement about the movie has remained high partly thanks to the striking footage that was released in the summer of 2020. In it we saw the bold new takes on characters like Bruce Wayne, Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman. The design is pulled back and super realistic, which should make for a unique take on the beloved DC hero.

Luckily for fans, more footage and images from The Batman have been arriving ( and being memed ) as we get closer to its release in theaters. While not revealing the movie’s plot, the footage has definitely helped to show off Matt Reeves’ bold vision. As a reminder, you can check out the latest trailer below,

It should be interesting to see how The Batman ultimately performs at theaters, especially since box office successes have been hit or miss as a result of the Omicron variant. If the generations of fans come out to theaters and pay for IMAX tickets, then perhaps we could see this burgeoning franchise take root. After all, Matt Reeves’ project is set outside of the main DCEU .

With the movie so close to hitting theaters, more information has been trickling out. The reported runtime is close to 3 hours, which definitely inspired a big reaction online. But considering how much world building and detective work is expected, perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise.