The Batman’s Matt Reeves Talks Big Difference Between Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile And One From The Dark Knight Trilogy

After sitting in development for a number of years and being delayed due to COVID-19 , The Batman is nearly upon us. Anticipation for the PG-13 project has been steadily building since the first footage was released in the summer of 2020, debuting the director’s bold vision for Gotham City. And The Batman’s Matt Reeves recently spoke to the big difference between Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile and the one from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Given the massive popularity of The Caped Crusader, there’s been a number of Batman movies over the years. The Batman is set outside of the main DCEU, and will follow Robert Pattinson’s title character as he’s only two years into his crime fighting career. But there are no doubt going to be comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of movies, which is why Matt Reeves has been putting a spin on Batman iconography. That includes the Batmobile, with Reeves explaining his vision with:

The Nolan films established the Batmobile as a tank, which was a brilliant idea. But I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if this guy is a loner and a gearhead and fashioning these things by himself, taking parts of other cars and kit cars?’ So it’s recognizable as a car this time. But it’s like a muscle car. One that he’s made himself.

Well, there you have it. Rather than an armored vehicle like the tumbler that was seen throughout the three Dark Knight movies, Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will instead rock a tricked out muscle car in The Batman. We’ll just have to see what gadgets (if any) he might have installed when the movie hits theaters.

Matt Reeves’ comments to Esquire is yet another example of how methodically the Planet of the Apes filmmaker has approached this work on The Batman. While the mythology of the hero is something many of us are familiar with, he took special care to craft a Gotham City that felt more realistic. That includes costumes that look handmade, and this new take on the Batmobile. Smart money says Reeves has some big surprises up his sleeve throughout the movie’s rumored 3 hour runtime.

The design for the Batmobile was one of the first reveals from The Batman’s early days of filming, along with some glimpses at Robert Pattinson’s suit . This quickly broke the internet due to the passion of the fandom. And the bold new look has definitely helped to buoy anticipation for the project while moviegoers patiently waited for Matt Reeves’ movie to finally arrive.

With The Batman just over a month away from theaters, marketing has really amped up for Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne. Trailers have revealed new footage, showing off the design for fan favorite characters like Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler. Check it out for yourself below,

Luckily for the rabid fanbase out there, The Batman is nearly upon us. Some moviegoers are already hoping that a sequel is ordered, allowing more iconic villains from the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery to appear. Matt Reeves is also working on a spinoff for HBO Max, so it’s clear that he’s got more ideas brewing.