Black Adam Producer Teases A Serious Kill Count In Dwayne Johnson’s Debut

The first look at Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, arrived a few weeks ago, and it was an electrifying introduction . The film promises to be an epic and action-packed affair with Johnson playing a powerful force that even the Justice league should fear. There was concern over the film not going for an R rating and instead opting for PG-13 , but the crew seems confident that this choice won’t affect the action or story. Now, there seems to be even more evidence to support this, as a producer has teased the movie's serious-sounding kill count.

Seven Bucks producer Hiram Garcia recently shared some details on how the film will approach its action and tone. According to him, the creative team looked to one of the best comic book movies of all time to nail down its vibe. He said to Comic Book Resources :

Black Adam is edgy, right? That's gonna be a PG-13 movie where it was very much like, say, The Dark Knight, where that pushed the edges of PG-13. I think we do that very much with Black Adam. We have a very high kill count in our movie.

So it would seem that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight served as the template for the edginess and, and based on its success, it's not surprising that the Black Adam team would follow suit. An R-rating doesn’t guarantee that the movie would be better, after all. The important thing is the effective execution of the film’s own specific ideas and cohesive vision and, so far, things are looking good. Based on the recent teaser, the ancient being is clearly going to be a character that doesn’t hold back. And judging by Hiram Garcia’s explanation, we can assume that whoever gets in his way will likely not live to talk about it.

The producer also recently teased the character's superpowers, hyping up the capabilities of the man who is sure to be one of the strongest characters to appear in the DCEU yet. In the comics, the character isn’t always a straight-up hero or villain but moreso a powerful individual who acts on his own accord and lives by his own rules. It'll be interesting to see how the film handles the character’s nature and how his personality mixes with the DC heroes that are set to appear.

One such character is Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate , and the actor has been hyping up the Justice Society’s role in the film . Aldis Hodge, meanwhile, will be making his debut as Hawkman . These two castings alone should tell you that Dwayne Johnson will have a firm group of performers around him. The film is highly anticipated for good reason and will hopefully, end up being one hell of a comic book flick.

Following his solo film, there are even more possibilities for the future of the character. For instance, the Rock has welcomed a fight with Shazam , which would be a sight to behold. And of course, there’s always the possibility of him clashing with members of the Justice League . Whatever the future holds, though, it's clear that the DCEU keeps getting bigger, and there's certainly plenty to look forward to.

Black Adam storms into theaters on July 29, 2022.