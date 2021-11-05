Black Adam Producer Makes Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman Sound Like A Total Badass

The DC Extended Universe has hit its stride over the past few years, with projects like The Suicide Squad performing well critically. One highly anticipated blockbuster coming down the line is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam. And a producer is making Aldis Hodge’s character Hawkman sound like a total badass.

While Black Adam is titled after Dwayne Johnson’s character, he won’t be the only superpowered individual in the upcoming DC flick. The antihero will be facing off against the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman played by Invisible Man’s Aldis Hodge. Producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke to his work as the iconic winged hero, saying:

Aldis [Hodge] is so amazing as Hawkman and just brings a weight and an energy to this character that, if you're a fan of Hawkman, you know his history, that [he] has lived many lifetimes, to [bring] a real nuance to the way Aldis plays him that, ultimately is really intriguing, but also, he's a tough dude. The way him and Black Adam go at each other is going to be a lot of fun for fans to see. So all of them knocked it out of the park.

Well, I’m definitely interested. Director Jaume Collet-Serra assembled a killer cast to join The Rock in Black Adam, and each member of the JSA will bring a different set of powers to the action. As for Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, it seems he’s going to go toe to toe with Dwayne Johnson’s character in a big way.

Hiram Garcia’s comments to CBR help to show just how much of an ensemble project Black Adam will end up being. Talent like Aldis Hodge were brought onto the project for a reason, and not simply to serve as a support to Dwayne Johnson. Other notable names include Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. And Garcia thinks the cast totally hit out of the park for the mysterious blockbuster.

Dwayne Johnson was attached to Black Adam for a number of years, so the project finally approaching theaters is definitely a thrilling update. Fans were treated to a few precious seconds of footage, which seems to tease just how deadly The Rock’s antihero is going to be. While the movie is rated PG-13 Hiram Garcia also teased the bodycount that’s going to occur throughout the origin story.

From the looks of it, Black Adam could end up an extremely important character in the overall DC Extended Universe. Following his solo movie, fans are expecting Dwayne Johnson to face off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam in a crossover event. After that, there’s no telling who Black Adam might interact with on the big screen.