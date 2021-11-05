Black Adam Producer Makes Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman Sound Like A Total Badass
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Bring on the DC battles.
The DC Extended Universe has hit its stride over the past few years, with projects like The Suicide Squad performing well critically. One highly anticipated blockbuster coming down the line is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam. And a producer is making Aldis Hodge’s character Hawkman sound like a total badass.
While Black Adam is titled after Dwayne Johnson’s character, he won’t be the only superpowered individual in the upcoming DC flick. The antihero will be facing off against the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman played by Invisible Man’s Aldis Hodge. Producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke to his work as the iconic winged hero, saying:
Well, I’m definitely interested. Director Jaume Collet-Serra assembled a killer cast to join The Rock in Black Adam, and each member of the JSA will bring a different set of powers to the action. As for Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, it seems he’s going to go toe to toe with Dwayne Johnson’s character in a big way.
Hiram Garcia’s comments to CBR help to show just how much of an ensemble project Black Adam will end up being. Talent like Aldis Hodge were brought onto the project for a reason, and not simply to serve as a support to Dwayne Johnson. Other notable names include Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. And Garcia thinks the cast totally hit out of the park for the mysterious blockbuster.
Dwayne Johnson was attached to Black Adam for a number of years, so the project finally approaching theaters is definitely a thrilling update. Fans were treated to a few precious seconds of footage, which seems to tease just how deadly The Rock’s antihero is going to be. While the movie is rated PG-13 Hiram Garcia also teased the bodycount that’s going to occur throughout the origin story.
From the looks of it, Black Adam could end up an extremely important character in the overall DC Extended Universe. Following his solo movie, fans are expecting Dwayne Johnson to face off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam in a crossover event. After that, there’s no telling who Black Adam might interact with on the big screen.
Black Adam is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.