Will Black Adam And Wonder Woman Fight On The Big Screen? DC Producer Shares Honest Thoughts

The DC Extended Universe is constantly expanding, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, especially as the villain has been teased to be massively powerful. But will Black Adam and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman ever fight on the big screen? One DC producer has thoughts.

Black Adam’s entrance into the DCEU has been a long time coming . And in the meantime, Dwayne Johnson managed to work with another icon from the franchise: Red Notice co-star Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman. Fans would love to see the two characters clash, and Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently addressed that possibility, saying:

We’ve got to see them together somehow. To see Wonder Woman and Black Adam share the screen is going to be pretty awesome. I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam. So even more so we need to see it.

Well, he’s not wrong. Black Adam has been teased as a massively powerful villain, one with powers that can compete with Superman and Shazam. Given how few characters in the DCEU would be able to hold up in a 1:1 battle, Wonder Woman seems like the perfect hero to battle Dwayne Johnson’s villain on the big screen. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly when this might occur.

Hiram Garcia’s comments to Variety shows how excited the entire Black Adam team is about the movie finally hitting theaters. The project sat in development for a number of years, but principal photography was recently completed. Dwayne Johnson’s entrance to the DCEU is nearly upon us, and they’re clearly already thinking about the future.

Throughout Red Notice’s filming and road to theaters, it was clear that Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson really enjoyed their time working together. As such, fans are hoping to see the pair of A-listers back on the big screen, but in an entirely different franchise. Because who doesn’t want to see Black Adam face off against Wonder Woman?

After its long development process, the first footage and concrete information about Black Adam has started trickling out. The movie will hit theaters this coming summer, so the marketing for The Rock’s DCEU debut should start kicking up. And I’m nervous for the various heroes he’ll be facing off against in the blockbuster.

While Hiram Garcia seems interested in seeing Black Adam and Wonder Woman meet on the big screen, it’ll likely be a number of years before that could become a possibility. First Dwayne Johnson has to release his solo movie, before a seemingly inevitable conflict with Zachary Levi’s Shazam. The future of the DCEU is unclear, but any future crossover would presumably come after that.