Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback , and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl . Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.

The In the Heights star plays the titular role of Batgirl in the HBO film, which will mark the character's second live-action film appearance. and the actress' second feature film. In an interview with Variety, she spoke about how much she was able to learn from her co-stars, specifically action star Brendan Fraser. Leslie Grace explained that even though Fraser is the villain in her film, that she was incredibly likable and an all-around joy on set. Here it is in her own words:

It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he’s our villain and I’m not supposed to like him but he’s such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can’t improvise that kind of experience. There’s some crazy stuff that happens. There’s lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There’s crazy fire. There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery.

We’ve already seen sneak peeks of Brendan Fraser in Batgirl, and he looks absolutely amazing in his Firefly costume . It sounds like we can expect some major fireworks from his dangerous character, as Leslie Grace hints at some “crazy” things happening for the villain, whose actual name is Garfield Lynns. Needless to say, I’m getting seriously excited to see what Fraser brings to the film.

The School Ties star has had had some truly great roles , a lot of which were stunt-heavy. While fans have seen some impressive feats from via Doom Patrol, it has been a while since we’ve otherwise seen Fraser in a stunt heavy role, and I’ve got to say that I’m beyond ready for Fraser to get back to his Mummy franchise roots.

It's honestly not too surprising to hear that Leslie Grace found the actor to be a real sweetheart. Fraser’s good-hearted nature is one of the reasons fans have been calling for the Brenaissance in the first place, and it appears as though he has not lost the shine of his personality after experiencing his share of obstacles in Hollywood. I'm hoping to see more of his warm spirit and, on the other hand, I'm curious to see just how much chaos he causes in Batgirl.