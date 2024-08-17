‘Cinema Is In A Very Bad Way’: Brian Cox Brings Up Deadpool And Wolverine While Sharing Thoughts On How Superhero Movies Are Hurting Hollywood

Brian Cox has never been one to hold back from sharing his feelings on a given topic or person. (In his 2021 book, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, alone, Cox critiqued Johnny Depp , Quentin Tarantino and more.) One of the entertainment industry’s most seasoned actors, the Scottish thespian has also shared thoughts on the state of the business. He most recently shared his take on how superhero movies are having a somewhat negative impact on the landscape. And, to make his point, he laid out some thoughts on one of the biggest 2024 movie releases – Deadpool & Wolverine.

What Did Brian Cox Say About Deadpool & Wolverine And How It Relates To Modern Hollywood?

At this point, the Emmy-winning Succession star is far from the first actor to have shared less-than-glowing thoughts on comic book flicks. However, considering that Deadpool & Wolverine opened less than a month ago, he is one of the first actors to use it to illustrate a point about the superhero genre’s impact on Hollywood. The esteemed actor appeared at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where he discussed his point of view. He’s of the opinion that cinema is suffering due to the major influx of films about costumed do-gooders:

What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot.

The 78-year-old actor certainly isn’t wrong in that there’s been a glut of superhero movies (and shows) as of late – and this is coming from someone who’s a fan of the genre. While a variety of characters have been showcased, much to fans’ delight, so many of these films can result in smaller productions being pushed out of the picture. And, in many ways, studios have become overly reliant on such films being used to attract viewers to theaters. Don’t get me wrong, as I love a good Avengers flick. However, I also relish seeing an original concept by way of a small independent movie.

While speaking at the festival (via THR ), Brian Cox was diplomatic about the financial aspect of this debate. He referenced the box office behemoth Deadpool & Wolverine when discussing how these kinds of movies are key for “making a lot of money that’ll make everybody happy.” However, he also thinks that “in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards” and, with that, audiences are getting “getting the same old” kind of movie. He also shared some more thoughts on Marvel Studios’ latest threequel:

So it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff. When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds… but it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it.

This is a complex discussion, to say the least, as Marvel Studios, DC Studios and others are indeed helping to keep Hollywood afloat. And what’s even more interesting is that more actors are joining such blockbusters. And that’s something that the Churchill star would know about.

Brian Cox Had Something To Say About His Own Involvement With Superhero Movies

Fans may remember that Brian Cox famously played the role of William Stryker – who conducted experiments on Wolverine – in 2003’s X2. He mentioned that connection while at the film festival as, when he began making his point about D&W, he acknowledged that he’d “done those kind of [projects].” From there, he also shared a small gripe that he has with the subsequent X-Men films that have followed the one he starred in:

Deadpool meets the guy… Wolverine, who I created, but I’ve forgotten. Actually, when those films are on, there’s always a bit of me [as Stryker] and they never pay me any money.

Believe it or not, back in 2023, there was a wild D&W rumor regarding countless Marvel cameos and, as part of that, it was alleged that Brian Cox would return as Stryker. That ultimately didn’t pan out to be the case, and I don’t think Cox himself is too bent out of shape about that. Still, he does seem very concerned about the direction that the movie business is going in. Industry analysts, with much more insight than me, can probably better assess whether the landscape might change and provide more equitability. Until then, it feels like comic book-related fare and other massive movies will continue to rule the day.

