Wild Deadpool 3 Rumor Claims There Could Be A Ton Of Surprising Marvel Cameos
Could Deadpool 3 include a ton of surprising cameos?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, and there are a number of exciting projects coming down the line. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally see the R-rated hero join the shared universe in a significant way. Production on Ryan Reynolds’ threequel was paused due to the ongoing strikes, and there are countless questions about what it might contain. And a wild Deadpool 3 rumor claims there could be a ton of surprising Marvel cameos.
Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, moviegoers have been awaiting Deadpool’s inclusion in the MCU. Marvel security is notoriously tight, so there’s no telling what Reynolds and Levy have up their sleeves for the forthcoming threequel. Deadpool 3’s cast includes the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, but a crazypants rumor from The DisInsider claims that a huge list of cameos might factor in. As they reported:
Is anyone else’s head spinning? This is a huge list of actors, and it seems almost impossible that Deadpool 3 could balance their schedules– especially after filming continues whenever a strike deal is reached. As such, I’m curious to see which of these rumored appearances will actually come to fruition in that blockbuster. I know there’s some I’d like to see more than others.
The DisInsider clarified that this was just a rumor, but they’ve been known to scoop some exciting Marvel announcements before. And if only a quarter of these rumored appearances come to fruition, it would still blow the minds of moviegoers. I mean, there are some names that never actually got to play their characters before, such as Channing Tatum as Gambit and Taron Edgerton as Wolverine.
The story of Deadpool 3 is being kept under wraps, but these various cameos might be able to happen if it leans in on the concept of the Multiverse. The MCU is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, so it certainly doesn’t seem impossible.
One name in particular that would excite fans would be Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. While she’s been in the MCU for years now, the fan favorite hero hasn’t been able to lean into her X-Men roots. Hopefully that changes sooner rather than later, but Deadpool 3 is a total mystery at this point.
Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024, although there are concerns it’ll be delayed. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
