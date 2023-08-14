The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, and there are a number of exciting projects coming down the line. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 , which will finally see the R-rated hero join the shared universe in a significant way. Production on Ryan Reynolds’ threequel was paused due to the ongoing strikes, and there are countless questions about what it might contain. And a wild Deadpool 3 rumor claims there could be a ton of surprising Marvel cameos.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties , moviegoers have been awaiting Deadpool’s inclusion in the MCU. Marvel security is notoriously tight , so there’s no telling what Reynolds and Levy have up their sleeves for the forthcoming threequel. Deadpool 3 ’s cast includes the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, but a crazypants rumor from The DisInsider claims that a huge list of cameos might factor in. As they reported:

Brian Cox as William Striker, Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Famke Jensen as Jean Grey, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Taron Edgerton as a different Wolverine, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Dafne Keen as Laura Howlett aka X23, Rebecca Romijn as Raven, Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Again, these are all unconfirmed. But it would be insane if everybody was just in this movie.

Is anyone else’s head spinning? This is a huge list of actors, and it seems almost impossible that Deadpool 3 could balance their schedules– especially after filming continues whenever a strike deal is reached. As such, I’m curious to see which of these rumored appearances will actually come to fruition in that blockbuster. I know there’s some I’d like to see more than others.

The DisInsider clarified that this was just a rumor, but they’ve been known to scoop some exciting Marvel announcements before. And if only a quarter of these rumored appearances come to fruition, it would still blow the minds of moviegoers. I mean, there are some names that never actually got to play their characters before, such as Channing Tatum as Gambit and Taron Edgerton as Wolverine .

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The story of Deadpool 3 is being kept under wraps, but these various cameos might be able to happen if it leans in on the concept of the Multiverse. The MCU is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga , so it certainly doesn’t seem impossible.

One name in particular that would excite fans would be Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. While she’s been in the MCU for years now, the fan favorite hero hasn’t been able to lean into her X-Men roots. Hopefully that changes sooner rather than later, but Deadpool 3 is a total mystery at this point.