Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Clarifies Star-Lord’s Celestial Status After Eternals

Mild spoilers ahead for Eternals.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and that was certainly the case with the release of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. The new blockbuster told a cosmic story , with the team of heroes originally doing the bidding of the massively powerful Celestials. And now Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn has clarified Star-Lord’s Celestial status after Eternals.

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord finally met his father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he turned out to be a Celestial: Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). Since Celestials factored heavily into Eternals, some fans were wondering if Star-Lord’s heritage would be further explored in a future MCU installment. James Gunn himself recently addressed this on social media, posting:

He gave all that up.November 7, 2021 See more

Well, there you have it. Don’t expect Star-Lord to have glowing eyes or the various abilities he briefly had during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That power was given up when he fought off his father Ego alongside the rest of the team. Still, one has to wonder if Peter Quill will get the chance to interact with any of the Eternals cast.

The above post comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. The visionary filmmaker is super active on social media, and is generous enough to field questions from fans about his comic book properties like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. This latest update regarding Star-Lord is no exception, and offers a brief tease about what to expect from Chris Pratt’s signature character.

Peter Quill’s father was a big mystery that was surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy, with Kurt Russell giving a great performance as Ego in James Gunn’s first sequel. Star-Lord was key to Ego’s plans to take over the various planets he’d visited, as he needed two beings with Celestial blood. Quill quickly mastered his (temporary) abilities, using them to battle his father in the third act. But we won’t be seeing any more of these powers in future installments.

As previously mentioned, Celestials factored heavily into the events of the Eternals movie. The group of heroes were serving the Celestial named Arishem throughout their years on Earth, and were instructed not to interfere with conflicts on the planet. Arishem would end up being an antagonist of sorts in the story, and it seems he’s going to factor heavily into whatever possible sequels are heading our way.

Marvel fans immediately thought of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Ego throughout the course of Eternals’ runtime. But it’s unclear if/when there will be a connection to Arishem. Clearly Phase Four is all about high concepts, and there’s no telling where the narrative for the overall MCU could go over the next few years.