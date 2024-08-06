Could Zack Snyder’s Justice League Plans Still Happen? Here’s What The Director Says

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, spanning both TV and film. The DCEU as we know it came to an end with Aquaman 2, although the projects are still able to be re-watched with a Max subscription. While moviegoers wait for Gods and Monsters to start the new DCU, there are still fans who are hoping Warner Bros. restores the SnyderVerse, and gives Zack Snyder two sequels for his take on Justice League. But could Snyder’s Justice League plans still happen? Here’s what the director says.

When filming Justice League back in 2016, Snyder originally was planning a three-movie narrative. The sequels never got produced after the movie failed to impress, with Joss Whedon reshooting and editing around many of the narrative seeds that Snyder was planting. But The Snyder Cut did well on Max, leading fans to want to see upcoming DC movies that follow that story. It doesn't seem the studio is interested, although the filmmaker has floated the idea of continuing the narrative with comic books, specifically illustrated by Scott Snyder. Zack was asked about this possibility by The Hollywood Handle, responding with:

Yeah, I mean, the truth is we were just talking about like, wouldn’t it be cool to do something together, you know? Scott’s just been a great inspiration for us in the movies. And I think he’s a really great artist. Truth is, I’ve been so busy on Rebel Moon that I haven’t really had a chance to.

There you have it. While nothing is in motion right now, it does sound like Zack Snyder is interested in continuing his Justice League stories on the page. Although he's been a bit busy working on the Rebel Moon franchise (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription).

Aside from producing those movies, Snyder also worked on director's cuts for Rebel Moon, which shows just how invested he's been in that sci-fi property. But the filmmaker's fans aren't known for their restraint, so the chatter about Justice League sequel comics will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

A big reason why moviegoers are so eager to see the two Justice League sequels either on the screen or page is because of the Knightmare Reality sequences that were in Batman v Superman as well as the Snyder Cut. It was teased that Superman would turn to the dark side after Lois Lane was killed, becoming an evil agent of Doomsday in the process. Who doesn't want to see the Man of Steel in this new light?

Reshoots for the Snyder Cut included a new Knightmare sequence, reveling the motley crew of rebels who united against Superman in this alternate reality. They include Batman, The Flash, Cyborg, Mera, Deathstroke and Jared Leto's Joker.

Alas, it's unclear if/when the comic sequels will actually be produced. For now, we can re-watch the DCEU on Max. Check out the 2025 movie release dates.