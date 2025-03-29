Even Though Daredevil: Born Again's Recent Easy-To-Miss Moment Got My Hopes Up Too High For Karen And Foggy, The Newest Trailer Still Has Me Hyped

Warning: spoilers ahead for Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again in the 2025 TV schedule , available streaming now with a Disney+ subscription .

Fans of Daredevil: Born Again got a treat with the latest night of new content, as the weekly release on the Disney streamer included two episodes instead of just one. Pairing up the fifth and sixth episodes paid off in my book, and the only thing that might have made me happier with the double dose of Daredevil would have been if I hadn’t caught a tiny moment early in Episode 6 and gotten my hopes up that we’d be getting new content featuring Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as the late lamented Foggy Nelson .

But hey, at least the newest trailer is pretty epic, especially for Born Again fans who loved the Netflix version of Daredevil first!

Why I Got My Hopes Up

I don’t always watch the opening credits sequences of TV shows even when they’re as cool as Daredevil’s but I did for the latest releases. It started this time around when I was surprised to see that only Charlie Cox and Ms. Marvel cast member Mohan Kapur made the cast credits for Episode 5, making that the first giveaway that it would be more or less a bottle episode without any main cast members other than the leading man.

That interesting clue in the Episode 5 opening credits was followed by Episode 6 opening with a “Previously On” sequence that heavily featured the Punisher logo, which had me flashing back to the Netflix show that introduced Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. His first episode of Born Again proved that he hadn’t lost a step as the brutal vigilante, so my eyes have been peeled for more.

Naturally, all of that had me paying close attention to the credits in the hopes that Bernthal’s name would show up, and I was completely surprised when Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson’s names popped up. (See for yourself around the 8:42 mark of Episode 6 streaming on Disney+.) Trailer footage had already given away that Woll would be back beyond the series premiere, and Foggy dying didn’t mean that a new flashback sequence was impossible, but I just didn't expect either of them back this soon.

My hopes? They were high. Alas, it seems that the two former Daredevil series regulars only received those credits due to Episode 6 including flashbacks to their footage of Foggy dying despite from in the series premiere. Plus, no Jon Bernthal.

This is my own fault for getting my hopes up, really. It’s not entirely clear how much Karen and/or Foggy made the cut after the major changes behind the scenes when a lot of footage had already been filmed, but the heart wants what it wants, and what my heart wants is to see Matt's WTF reaction if Karen and Frank share one of their Punisher moments.

In all seriousness, now that I'm looking back at how I'd gotten my hopes up for Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson in Episode 6, I'm glad that there was a pretty epic midseason trailer released beforehand.

The Latest Daredevil: Born Again Trailer

The latest trailer released ahead of Episodes 5 and 6, and some of the footage from the brutal first trailer was repeated in the 90-second video, but there’s also a bunch of new cuts featuring Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle teaming up with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Karen is nowhere to be seen, but as somebody who loved Bernthal and Cox’s scenes in Netflix’s Daredevil Season 2, the promise of Frank and Matt joining forces suggests that a quite literally bloody good time is on the way for viewers. Take a look:

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Alive | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Do I know what’s going to happen that Matt is going to be all-in on teaming up with the trigger-happy Punisher, including a scene with Frank seemingly jumping off the roof and an attack on a building that might be Matt’s apartment? I sure don’t, and we haven’t seen the scene with Fisk in his iconic white suit just yet or Bullseye with a missing tooth. But dang it, I’m excited to see the payoff of all these teases, even if the wait is still on to see Karen and Foggy again.

See what’s next with Daredevil, Kingpin, and any other characters who made the cut from Netflix to Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Disney streamer. You can also find all the other Marvel shows that started out as Netflix originals. The sky may be the limit when it comes to who can reprise their roles nowadays, so a refresher couldn’t hurt!