Daredevil: Born Again's EP Finally Opened Up About Having To Make A Case To Bring Back Karen And Foggy (And I'm So Glad He Did)
Who is Matt Murdock without his nearest and dearest?
When the gritty Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again hits the 2025 TV schedule after years of fan anticipation, it’ll bring back two characters audiences haven’t spent time with in nearly seven years. Not Matt Murdock or Wilson Fisk, of course, since both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s characters previously returned in various series. No, we’re talking about Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who will be reprising their respective roles of legal partners Karen Page and “Foggy” Nelson.
Understandably, fans were upset to learn that the first iteration of Daredevil: Born Again’s narrative wouldn’t be welcoming back familiar characters for official MCU introductions, though that questionable decision was thankfully reversed after behind-the-scenes changes were implemented surrounding the 2023 Hollywood strikes. And as showrunner Dario Scardapane put it when talking to Empire, getting Woll and Henson back in the fold was a top priority. As he put it:
Considering Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson shared the screen with Charlie Cox as much as anyone else across Daredevil's three pre-MCU seasons, it still remains baffling that the original creative team opted not to bring either of them back. I mean, that version of the Man Without Fear's revival also didn't plan to bring Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle back, but as a former writer/producer on The Punisher, Dario Scardapane didn't take long before confirming the fan-favorite character would be returning as well.
After Karen and Foggy's returns were confirmed to be happening, Charlie Cox expressed he was heartbroken over their absence while filming episodes before everything was revamped and refilmed. But for Scardapane, their involvement was legitimately the line in the sand dictating whether or not he'd agree to sign on. As he put it:
Scardapane is referring to the final episode of Daredevil's initial run, in which Matt, Foggy and Karen agreed to rekindle their connections and expand the two-name firm into becoming Nelson, Murdock and Page. To continue Matt's adventures in Hell's Kitchen without addressing that prior conclusion would have been blasphemous for fans. Especially after Deborah Ann Woll spoke previously about not finding acting work in the immediate aftermath of Daredevil’s cancellation at Netflix.
While we can look forward to seeing the returns of both Woll and Henson, the role of Vanessa Fisk was originally recast, with Sandrine Holt brought in to replace Ayelet Zurer, who held the role in Netflix's series. But after the reworked storylines were set, Holt was replaced by Zurer. As well, Wilson Bethel is back as Benjamin Poindexter, who will potentially take on the comic villain moniker of Bullseye. But no clue on whether or not we'll see a new Elektra down the line.
We thankfully aren't far from Daredevil: Born Again debuting for fans with Disney+ subsctiptions, and it'll hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, March 4.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Saw Captain America: Brave New World On Opening Weekend, And There's One Thing I Wish Marvel Would Change Before Avengers 5 Comes Out
After Watching The Thunderbolts* Super Bowl Trailer, I’m Almost 100% Positive I Know Which Team Member Is Getting Killed Off And How It’ll Happen