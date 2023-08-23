DC Fan Art Transforms IT’s Bill Skarsgård Into Joker, And I’m Sold

The DC Universe is known for its wild twists, both behind the scenes and on the screen. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-CEOs of the DCU, and have been making a ton of changes to form their own version of the shared universe. Superman: Legacy is the first new movie that’ll be arriving under this leadership, and a new actor is playing Clark Kent . Fans have questions about how Batman’s lore will be utilized, including his iconic villains. Now some DC fan art has transformed IT’s Bill Skarsgård . And honestly, I’m sold on this potential casting.

Gunn and Safran are planning for the next decade of DC content, so our information about the future is still fairly limited. The first chapter is titled Gods and Monsters , and will bring both Batman and Robin into the fray with the movie The Brave and the Bold. But will they face off against Joker? Only time will tell, but fan art on Instagram shows how awesome Skarsgård would look in the role. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? For as many adaptations there have been of Batman, there have also been plenty of live-action takes on Joker. Each one has had its own look, and this design is an exciting mix of classic and contemporary. We’ll just have to see if/when James Gunn and company bring the Clown Prince of Crime into the new DCU.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Youssef Mohammed. They’ve amassed thousands of followers thanks to epic renderings of characters from DC lore, including casting announcements and rumors that don’t have any official art yet. And they’ll likely continue as fans not-so-patiently wait for concrete information from Warner Bros. and company.

While there's no telling when Joker will return to the big screen in the DCU, Bill Skarsgård does seem like an excellent choice to take on the mantle. He’s got experience playing villainous clowns thanks to his acclaimed portrayal of Pennywise in the IT movies . But Skarsgård’s resume is long besides that, and he’s proved his acting chops in a number of acclaimed projects including Barbarian, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Atomic Blonde among others.

Whichever actor brings Joker to life in the DCU, they’ll be far from the only version of the character on the big screen. Jaoquin Phoenix is reprising his Oscar-winning role in Joker: Folie à Deux. Then there’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, which already debuted Barry Keoghan’s Joker in a small but memorable scene.