DC Fan Art Transforms Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Into Lobo, And I'm Sold

Ever since its inception, the DC Universe has been full of peaks and valleys. James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs , and are crafting a more cohesive shared universe. But a number of upcoming DC movies were filmed before this change in leadership, including James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. That project will arrive shortly, but there are questions about Jason Momoa’s ongoing role in the shared universe. Specifically, there are rumors he’s changing characters and will play the antihero Lobo. Some DC fan art recently transformed Momoa into Lobo , and wow.

The first phase of new DC movies is tilted Gods and Monsters , and begins with James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. But there are still countless questions about what’s coming next. Jason Momoa posted a cryptic video about his DC future after meeting with Gunn and Safran, but fans wondered if he’d be back as Aquaman or playing another character he’s had his eye on: Lobo. Fan art on Instagram has imagined what might look like as the hulking DC bad boy, check it out below:

Honestly, sign me up. While Jason Momoa helped make Aquaman into a badass, we all know that he’s great as characters with a little more edge behind them. Just look at his work on Game of Thrones or as the villain of Fast X .

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image credit: Warner Bros./DC) Director: James Wan Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Release Date/Platform: December 20th in theaters.

Given the confusion surrounding that’s next for Jason Momoa in the DCU, it’s unclear exactly how Aquaman 2 will perform at the box office this December. DC has had a slew of box office disappointments since the new timeline started being developed, with moviegoers seemingly disinterested in seeing movies that won’t be connected to future projects. We’ll just have to see if Momoa and Gunn share more about their plans once the long-awaited Aquaman sequel finally hits theaters.

It’s not looking great for those who want to see more of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. In fact, James Gunn revealed three characters that would be back, albeit in a different timeline. Namely Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. So if Momoa is going to continue working with the studio, perhaps that’s by being the first live-action Lobo on the big screen. He clearly looks great as the character, and has the swagger to pull off Lobo's signature attitude. We'll just have to wait and see how long it might take for the new DCU to bring the cosmic bounty hunter to the narrative.