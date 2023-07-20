DC's Justice League Is Crossing Over With The MonsterVerse's Godzilla And Kong In A Cool Way

Among the franchises that Warner Bros. Pictures is proud to call its own are DC and the MonsterVerse. The former is winding down the DC Extended Universe continuity and gearing up to launch the new DC Universe Chapter One slate, with Superman: Legacy getting things going on the film side of things in summer 2025. Meanwhile, the latter, a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, is four movies deep, with the fifth, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, arriving next year. Now it’s been announced that DC and the MonsterVerse will collide soon in a cool crossover.

A seven-issue comic book series called Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with DC and Legendary producing it in partnership with Toho Entertainment. Writer Brian Buccellato is teaming with artists Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero for the project, and Drew Johnson, Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina and Dan Mora and Alan Quah are all tackling cover art. Take a look at the first piece of officially-released Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong artwork below.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The events of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will kick off when a battle between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom mysteriously opens a doorway to the MonsterVerse, resulting in Godzilla, Kong and other Titans (not to be confused with the Teen Titans) being deposited into the DC Universe. As you can see in the above artwork and the second piece shared below, the lineup of DC superheroes in this miniseries includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Supergirl, Hawkgirl and the Green Lanterns Hal Jordan, Jessica Drew and Simon Baz. Other images show that the Legion of Doom members will include Lex Luthor, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Black Manta, Gigantic, Toyman and Gorilla Grodd, but whether any of them will play prominent roles in the story remains to be seen.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

This marks Godzilla’s second major comics crossover in recent years, following more than a year after Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from Boom! Studios, Hasbro, IDW Publishing and Toho International began publication. In this case though, we’re getting the same Godzilla who kicked off the MonsterVerse in 2014 with his self-titled movie, which was followed by Kong’s introduction in the 1970s-set Kong: Skull Island three years later. It’s unclear at which point in the MonsterVerse timeline Godzilla and Kong are being pulled from, namely if this takes before or after their epic clash depicted in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. I’m also interested to learn if Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will solely revolve around the Justice League trying to corral these giant monsters, or if an even greater threat is lurking in the shows that will require these superheroes somehow join forces with the MonsterVerse’s chief protagonists to vanquish it.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 will be released digitally and at your local comic book store in October. As far what’s going on with these respective franchise cinematically, the next entry on the upcoming DC movies lineup is Blue Beetle this August, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom officially closing out the DCEU in December. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slotted for March 15 on the 2024 movies schedule.