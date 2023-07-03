DC's Suicide Squad Is Getting An Anime Series, And There's Already A Wild First Look

The Suicide Squad has existed in DC Comics lore since 1959, and the modern version of the team, i.e. incarcerated supervillains being sent on black-ops missions in exchange for reduced sentences, was introduced in 1986. Over the last decade though, the Squad’s profile has increased dramatically thanks to various film, TV and video game appearances. Now word’s come in that the Suicide Squad has scored its own anime series, and there’s already a wild first look at the project.

Titled Suicide Squad: Isekai, which is Japanese for “another world,” this show hails from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, the latter of which is the animation studio behind anime like Attack on Titan (specifically its first three seasons) and Spy x Family. Announced at Anime Expo during the two companies’ panel, Isekai will be Warner Bros. Japan’s second big DC anime venture in recent years, as the branch previously released the direct-to-video movie Batman Ninja in 2018. Get your first taste of this anime series below, with the preview spotlighting Harley Quinn, The Joker and Amanda Waller.

Between the series’ subtitle and those fantastical creatures shown off in-between the aforementioned DC Comics characters, clearly this will be a much different kind of adventure for the officially-designated Task Force X then what fans are used to; ‘kooky’ is the adjective that immediate comes to my mind. Eri Osada is directing Isekai, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara worte the script, and Akira Amaon crafted the character designs. During the WB and WIT panel (via PopVerse), it was mentioned that Deadshot will also appear in the anime. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, Osada said that it takes place in both Gotham City and the “Isekai world,” and certain visual techniques will be used to contrast these two planes of reality.

As for where and when Suicide Squad: Isekai will air, that hasn’t been divulged yet. If I had to guess though, we won’t see this anime series until sometime in 2024 at the earliest, and interested parties in the United States will likely to be able to view it was a Max subscription. If Isekai does indeed arrive next year, that will make it one of two Suicide Squad-centric projects to come out, as the video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently slated for February 2. Both projects follow a few years after The Suicide Squad, the James Gunn-helmed standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. That movie paved the way for the Peacemaker spinoff series, and another spinoff series, titled Waller, will be part of the DC Universe’s Chapter One slate.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more details on what we can expect from Suicide Squad: Isekai, but for now, look over the other upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that are lined up for the coming years.