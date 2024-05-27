DeMarco Morgan's GMA BTS Drama Is Not The First Time We've Had A Bulge-Gate In Hollywood

ABC News is no stranger to drama, especially when it comes to its flagship early a.m. talk show, Good Morning America. While the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes drama has dimmed, the program has more recently been engulfed in what some could refer to as Bulge-Gate. Said controversy involves GMA co-host DeMarco Morgan and some photos that showed off his bulge . Such a situation may seem unlike any other that’s ever occurred in Hollywood. However, there was another bulge-related matter that unfolded just a few years ago.

What Was The Previous Bulge-Centric Controversy That Made Headlines?

Interestingly enough, the prior Bulge-Gate involved another branch of the Disney family – Marvel Studios. This all went down amid the release of the well-reviewed Black Panther Wakanda Forever . One of the new characters that the film introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Namor, the king of the underwater nation of Talokan. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the character mostly stayed true to his comic book roots – even when it came to his costume. The revered antihero simply wore a green speedo, and many across social media swooned over him.

What some seemed to argue, however, is that the character’s bulge was edited out. One user even took to X to post a side by side, with one supposed photo maintaining Tenoch Huerta’s alleged endowment and another being without it. The person in question also included the caption, “GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK.” Check out the post:

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HCNovember 15, 2022

After becoming aware of the matter, the Mexican actor himself responded to the drama over his costume during an interview with GQ and offered a level-headed response:

[Laughs] The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.

With that, there’s no need to have any doubt about anything being erased if you watch Wakanda Forever (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). The Dark Forces’ actor’s comments effectively put the debate to rest, and you have to give kudos for being so honest about that. Though that situation may have been a bit awkward, it arguably doesn’t completely compare to what’s more recently been happening with GMA.

How Has The DeMarco Morgan Situation Played Out Thus Far?

It was an Instagram post that DeMarco Morgan shared on April 21 that caused a bit of an uproar at ABC News. The 45-year-old veteran journalist posted pics of himself on Instagram , in which he wore workout gear and a bike helmet. What seemed to really catch people’s attention were his tight shorts, which clearly showed off his bulge. It was reported at the time that Morgan’s colleagues at the Alphabet Network found the photos to be embarrassing. Sources also claimed that the anchor himself believed his co-workers were overreacting.

As of this writing, the post still remains active on his social media account. Days later, the TV personality actually took to the platform again to post a series of photos from a bike race, which featured him wearing different shorts. Check out that post below:

There’s a bit of uncertainty regarding whether the situation will be further addressed moving forward. What can be said, though, is that it’s interesting how bulge-related situations can cause quite a stir, whether we’re talking about one’s impact on broadcast news or a feature film within the order of Marvel movies .