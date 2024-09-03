One Director Just Revived His Interest In Directing A Batgirl Movie, And I Think He'd Be A Great Fit For James Gunn's DCU
After the scrapped Batgirl movie, could another director bring her to the new DCU?
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and with the DCEU at an end (and streaming with a Max subscription), all eyes are on what CEO James Gunn has in store for the new DC Universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are countless questions about upcoming DC movies. One Director just revived his Interest in directing a Batgirl movie, and I think he'd be a great fit for James Gunn's DCU.
Following the scrapped Batgirl movie, fans are wondering if/when that hero will join the developing DCU. Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn previously expressed interest in directing a Batgirl flick, saying "You know the one I want to do? I want to make Batgirl" to Business Insider back in 2016. He was recently asked about this possibility by THR, and he got real by saying:
There you have it. While getting honest about the downside of trying to adapt pre-existing IP, it sounds like Refn is still down to clown with a possible Batgirl movie. We'll just have to wait and see what James Gunn's plans for the character are, and if it might involve the filmmaker.
Personally I think that Nicolas Winding Refn would be a killer choice to bring a live-action Batgirl movie to life. He's got plenty of experience with genre work and franchises, thanks to the Pusher trilogy (aka one of the best Mads Mikkelsen movies) and acclaimed projects like Drive. So why not get him in Gotham City with Barbara Gordon?
Later in the same interview with THR, Refn offered more of his perspective on the industry as a whole, and his ability to take films he's passionate about. In his words:
Points were made. So if a Batgirl movie falls onto his lap, it sounds like he might not be involved for a full franchise or trilogy of films. Of course, there's no guarantee that James Gunn is approaching him with this type of offer... even if he'd absolutely hit it out of the park.
Of course, some fans are still mourning Leslie Grace's Batgirl movie, which was filmed in its entirety before Warner Bros. dropped the project in favor of a reported tax cut. It's unclear if that project will ever see the light of days, despite an all-star cast including J.K. Simmons' James Gordon, Brendan Fraser's Firefly, and Michael Keaton's Batman.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The DCU will begin with James Gunn's Superman movie. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.