The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and with the DCEU at an end (and streaming with a Max subscription), all eyes are on what CEO James Gunn has in store for the new DC Universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are countless questions about upcoming DC movies. One Director just revived his Interest in directing a Batgirl movie, and I think he'd be a great fit for James Gunn's DCU.

Following the scrapped Batgirl movie, fans are wondering if/when that hero will join the developing DCU. Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn previously expressed interest in directing a Batgirl flick, saying "You know the one I want to do? I want to make Batgirl" to Business Insider back in 2016. He was recently asked about this possibility by THR, and he got real by saying:

Well, let me put it like this: Sometimes the idea is more interesting than the reality. Sitting around the table talking about remaking Logan’s Run is probably more fun than remaking it or Barbarella, for that matter. But I think I never turned down anything. I just had meetings with everyone but never really materialized, none of these projects became a real reality. But the illusion is always more exciting than the actual bones of it and, at the end of the day, I’ve always found if I can make my own projects that define myself, that is more satisfying. But that’s maybe because I haven’t found the right project. I mean, sure I’ll make Batwoman, or Batgirl, whatever it’s called, if it came my way.

There you have it. While getting honest about the downside of trying to adapt pre-existing IP, it sounds like Refn is still down to clown with a possible Batgirl movie. We'll just have to wait and see what James Gunn's plans for the character are, and if it might involve the filmmaker.

Personally I think that Nicolas Winding Refn would be a killer choice to bring a live-action Batgirl movie to life. He's got plenty of experience with genre work and franchises, thanks to the Pusher trilogy (aka one of the best Mads Mikkelsen movies) and acclaimed projects like Drive. So why not get him in Gotham City with Barbara Gordon?

Later in the same interview with THR, Refn offered more of his perspective on the industry as a whole, and his ability to take films he's passionate about. In his words:

I love Hollywood, I love the machinery, I love the campiness of it, the iconography and the excitement around it. I guess I’m still waiting for the right moment, but until that comes, I do very much prefer my freedom. Being free to do what I want to do every day is, for me, a very essential, very pleasurable experience.

Points were made. So if a Batgirl movie falls onto his lap, it sounds like he might not be involved for a full franchise or trilogy of films. Of course, there's no guarantee that James Gunn is approaching him with this type of offer... even if he'd absolutely hit it out of the park.

Of course, some fans are still mourning Leslie Grace's Batgirl movie, which was filmed in its entirety before Warner Bros. dropped the project in favor of a reported tax cut. It's unclear if that project will ever see the light of days, despite an all-star cast including J.K. Simmons' James Gordon, Brendan Fraser's Firefly, and Michael Keaton's Batman.

The DCU will begin with James Gunn's Superman movie. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.