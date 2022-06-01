Dolph Lundgren Opens Up About What It Was Like Working With Amber Heard On Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making countless headlines lately, as their legal battle in Virginia heats up before the public’s eyes. Both actors’ careers have the potential to be greatly affected by the upcoming verdict, and Heard testified on trial about the struggles in trying to continue playing Mera in the DCEU. Now co-star Dolph Lundgren has opened up about what it was like working with the actress on Aquaman 2.

Not much is known about the contents of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, although some tidbits have seemingly arrived thanks to testimony at the Depp/Heard trial. Both Dolph Lundgren and Amber Heard are expected to pop up in the upcoming DC movie, appearing as father and daughter King Nereus and Mera respectively. The Rocky IV star was recently asked by Redline Steel (via TMZ ) what it was like filming with Heard, responding with:

She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one we shot last fall in London. She’s terrific. I had a great experience with her, she was very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody. Just down to Earth. She had a newborn baby so she had the baby with her on set with the nanny, which is kinda cute. Everybody in that picture is great.

Well, there you have it. While Johnny Depp might have alleged a number of things about his ex-wife, it seems that Amber Heard was still great on the set of both Aquaman movies. As Dolph Lundgren recalls, she was kind to the cast and crew alike, while also balancing the responsibilities of new motherhood . It’s too bad Lundgren wasn’t able to take the stand, because he sounds like a great character reference for his onscreen daughter.

Dolph Lundgren’s comments help to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like filming the Aquaman movies. Director James Wan is behind the camera for both blockbusters, which are pushing the boundaries of technology to give the cast a sense of weightlessness. It remains to be seen how Mera and Nereus will factor into the story of The Lost Kingdom, but the pair of actors seem to have a great working relationship.

Aquaman 2 has come up a number of times throughout the Depp/Heard trial, where some slivers of information about the mysterious blockbuster might have been revealed for the first time . For instance, a DC boss revealed that Heard was nearly canned from her role due to a lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa. Additionally, testimony maintains that she’ll have a much smaller role in The Lost Kingdom when compared to the original Aquaman movie.

After Johnny Depp was fired from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, an online petition started circulating around the internet for Amber Heard to be similarly fired from playing Mera in the DCEU. Millions have signed , while Heard reprised her role for both Aquaman 2 and reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.