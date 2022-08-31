Dylan O’Brien Responds To Rumors About Him Playing Nightwing Or Other Superhero Characters

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, and becoming a superhero is a dream gig for many. But there’s also a certain amount of pressure that comes with these types of major blockbuster roles. The DC Extended Universe is currently going through a ton of wild changes, and there are a number of rumors about what might come next. And Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien has responded to rumors about him playing Nightwing or other superhero characters.

In DC comics, Nightwing is the adult form of Dick Grayson aka Batman’s first Robin. Fans have been patiently waiting for him to enter the proper DCEU, with a number of names being thrown around for who could play the beloved vigilante. Dylan O’Brien has been one of the most popular choices, and he spoke to The Playlist about this discourse, responding with:

I don't actually rule out anything, so it's not like I wouldn't entertain it if something came my way and if it was like with a really talented filmmaker that I was desperate to work with and if it was a really cool take on the part. I do lean towards wanting to find these sort of smaller character roles for myself. Just because, truly, it had been a long time and I hadn't gotten many chances to do that, so it's just like, I think just for now at least, more fulfilling to be experimenting like that and challenging myself in that way… I'm definitely not closed off to anything.

Well, there you have it. It looks like while Dylan O’Brien wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of playing a comic book character, it’s not necessarily at the top of his priority list. Instead, he’s selecting the work he does based on the material and collaborators attached. So perhaps if the right filmmaker is behind the camera, we could see O’Brien as a member of the Bat-family. Fingers crossed.

Dylan O’Brien’s comments about those pesky Nightwing rumors come as he was promoting his role in the new dark comedy movie Not Okay, which is currently streaming on Hulu. With so much fan art of the 31 year-old actor as Dick Grayson already circulating around the internet, it makes sense that he might have an opinion on the matter. And it sounds like O’Brien is more focused on finding smaller profile roles that he can really sink his teeth into to create a character. But never say never regarding him joining a superhero franchise.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Those following Dylan O’Brien’s career will know that he’s definitely been taking more intimate roles lately, following his tenure in the Maze Runner franchise. Aside from Not Okay, he notably starred in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film opposite Stranger Things standout Sadie Sink. He also recently appeared in the psychological thriller The Outfit and an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. These projects all offered him a chance to create something new, rather than inheriting a beloved comic book character like Nightwing.

Since the DCEU was created, fans have been waiting for a Batman protégée to finally enter the shared universe. While this was going to happen with the Batgirl movie, it has since been scrapped by the studio . A reference to a dead Robin was included in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , but that story was never fully fleshed out in the shared universe. A Nightwing movie was previously in development with filmmaker Chris McKay attached , but there’s been no updates on that project for a long time.