Batgirl Fan Art Imagines Dylan O’Brien As Nightwing

As the comic book genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a number of exciting DC projects. This includes movies being produced exclusively for HBO Max like Batgirl. And some epic fan art has imagined Dylan O’Brien as Nightwing.

The Batgirl movie is currently in production, directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The streaming movie will mark the first time a Batman protégée will be shown in the DCEU, and the fans are eager to see more members of the family join. Now we can imagine what Nightwing might look like played by Maze Runner actor Dylan O’Brien. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? This version of Nightwing looks like he’d fit right into the DCEU, specifically the Gotham City that’ll serve as Batgirl’s setting. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in this epic piece of fan art.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Hibban Mohammed. They’ve got a clear interest in comic book movies, and have amassed a whopping 59k followers as a result of their work. And from the looks of this Nightwing fan art, it’s easy to see why such a following has been amassed.

Of course, there’s been no indication that any other members of the Bat-family are going to be present in the Batgirl movie. It makes far more sense to focus on Leslie Grace’s title character , as well as the other characters who are joining the DCEU for the first time like Firefly. Luckily there is some connective tissue to the rest of the universe, specifically thanks to the inclusion of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

With Batgirl finally bringing a Batman sidekick to life in the DCEU, I wouldn't be surprised if more iconic characters are eventually brought into the DCEU. Dick Grayson aka Nightwing seems like an awesome choice, especially if we’re shown his time as Robin as well. We’ll just have to wait and see if Batgirl ends up hinting at other Bat-family members when it arrives sometime this year.

While the DCEU took years to finally feature a Batman protégée, one was previously referenced. Ben Affleck’s Batcave in Batman v Superman showed the armor of a fallen Robin, with Joker’s message “Joke's on you, Batman.” The specifics of that death were never addressed onscreen, but perhaps this will change sometime in the future. Although Batgirl will feature another Bruce Wayne : Michael Keaton’s.