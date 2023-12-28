Emerald Fennell Explains Her Scrapped Movie For DC, And I’ve Got FOMO
Emerald Fennell's abandoned DC movie is something I need in my life.
Hollywood is littered with stories of the greatest movies never made. For every big film project that makes it to the screen, there is a script or an idea for a script that never makes it that far. We’ll only ever wonder how those movies might have been, but now I will forever be in search of the alternate universe where Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna movie was made because I need to see it.
Back in 2019, WB closed a deal with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company to produce DC content that would have included material from the “Dark” part of the DC universe. This would have included a film based on Justice League Dark member Zatanna. Emerald Fennell was brought in to pen the script, which it turns out she did, but she recently explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the movie is dead, saying…
There was no mention of Justice League Dark or any of the associated content when James Gunn set out the first chapter of the new DCU, Gods and Monsters. While the new universe leaves room for Elseworlds content that is not in continuity with the main universe, it sounds like none of that is currently in the cards.
Emerald Fennell admits that she’s not a major superhero fan, but it sounds like she really enjoyed making a movie in the genre that would potentially appeal to others who were not. She continued…
She calls her script “reasonably demented” which is exactly the sort of superhero movie you would expect from the woman who wrote Promising Young Woman and Saltburn and exactly the sort of movie the genre needs. And who knows? The project may be dead now, but that doesn’t mean it might not find new life one day down the road.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Mike Reyes
By Megan Behnke