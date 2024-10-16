If You're A Fan Of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Don't Sleep On This 2024 Netflix Movie

It's been a great year for movies on streaming services, especially if you have a Netflix subscription. The service has delivered some quality movies this past year, including one that might be the best-animated action film I've seen since Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. If you haven't seen it yet, don't sleep on the 2024 movie Ultraman: Rising.

Whether readers are familiar with the Japanese hero Ultraman or this is their first outing, this is a must-see movie for Netflix subscribers. I know I'm setting a high bar, likening it to one of the most popular Marvel movies of the past five years, but I promise that it delivered on every level for me, and I believe it will for others, too.

Ultraman: Rising Matches The Action And Animation Of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

I think almost immediately when readers boot up Ultraman: Rising, they'll see the inspiration from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The movie is rich with colorful scenes, over-the-top fights and some of the most fluid animation you'll see in a CGI movie. A cynical person may say it's a "rip-off," but shouldn't all animation strive to replicate the success of one of the best offerings on the market?

I also would push back against the idea that Ultraman: Rising is ripping off anything because the character Ultraman is about as old as the web-slinger. There are plenty in this movie that lean into the story of the character, and that alone separates it from any comparisons to Spider-Man.

The real thrill of Ultraman is that he's capable of challenging and taking on Kaiju. If you're a Godzilla fan like CinemaBlend's Rich Knight, you're going to love watching a giant human take on some giant monsters. It's a concept that I admittedly thought was very corny until I saw this movie, and now I'm begging to see some more installments in this franchise.

The Movie Acts As A Gateway For Children To Jump Into A Deep Franchise

Being a parent and a geek immediately puts me on the lookout for franchises my 6-year-old can get into, and I'll be honest, it isn't that easy these days. Back when I was a kid, the vast majority of anime, superhero, monster and Star Wars stuff was geared toward children, and that's not the case today. Franchises have begun to offer much more for adults than children, and while there are things for kids to watch, they're few and far between.

Fortunately, we're in an era of a wide variety of streaming services, and the average person has an account with many of them. If you have a child who likes Ultraman, there's an entire series for them to enjoy on Netflix, and they can also check out the classic series on Pluto TV and other free-to-stream platforms. It'll depend on the child if they appreciate it as much as the Netflix movie, but kids are generally more forgiving critics than adults.

Overall, though, I would give the green light to say that the Ultraman offerings I've seen on streaming are generally no more intense than Power Rangers would be for the average child. Like I said, when it comes to new geeky stuff for kids, the pickings aren't what they once were, so those looking to get their kids into a cool franchise with a solid library of content should give this one a shot.

There's Enough In Ultraman: Rising For Adults To Enjoy As Well

It needs to be said that Ultraman: Rising has plenty for the grown fans to enjoy as well. When this movie dropped, it boasted a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was completely justified. Sure, the score has dipped to an 83%, but the 92% Audience Score speaks volumes about this project months after it hit the platform. These types of scores are rare, though hopefully this is a positive trend upcoming Netflix movies and shows will continue to uphold.

I reckon that most people interested in Ultraman: Rising are familiar enough with the character that they know the gist of what they're getting into, so what does this series do differently? Well, it brings in the very real storyline of adults having drama with their parents in adulthood and the rifts that can sometimes emerge from disagreements between families.

Ultraman: Rising also works hard to bring the character into the modern era with a new audience, centering on Ken Sato. Telling the story from the perspective of an overconfident young man who thinks he can juggle being the protector of Japan in addition to being a superstar pro baseball player who rivals Shohei Ohtani is so fun to watch, but quite a challenge.

Without getting too heavily into the story and ruin the reason why people should tune in, this is a movie about obligation, family and sacrifice just as much as it is the standard superhero movie. There's a story beyond "defeating the bad guy," and a ton of nuance thrown in that sets the stage for future adventures for Ken going forward. At the end of the movie, my only complaint is that there wasn't more for me to see immediately afterward. Considering how hectic the 2024 TV schedule can be, I'm not one to linger on franchises too long when there are other shows to watch.

Is Ultraman: Rising exactly like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? I think I've made it clear by this point that it isn't, but I wouldn't for one second say that it's an inferior project or a copycat looking to ride the coattails of a movie that thrilled the world and renew their interest in superhero animation. I will say that I hope that everyone in Hollywood looks at both of these and decides its a good idea to tell more stories similar to that, whether it's for kids, adults or all of the above.

If you haven't decided to do so already, check out Ultraman: Rising on Netflix right now.