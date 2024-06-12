Hit Man Is Dominating On Netflix, But The Streamer’s Landing Another Movie That Had A 100% Rating This Week

Netflix’s 2024 movie schedule is filled with killer titles, and one of its marquee offerings finally dropped last week. At that point, the streamer marked the debut of Hit Man – the latest collaboration between director Richard Linklater and Glen Powell. The romantic action comedy has not only garnered critical acclaim, but it’s also become a trending title for the platform. Now, one has to wonder if the service might draw in some more viewership shortly, and that’s because a flick that, for a while, held a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes is set to land there in the very near future.

What’s The Movie That’s Set To Drop On Netflix?

A number of quality animated productions have hit the streaming service in recent years – some of which are original and some that are acquired pieces of content. Ultraman: Rising – a film that’s based on the Ultraman franchise – is a collaboration between Netflix Animation and Tsuburaya Productions. While the film has yet to hit the streamer, members of the press have already seen it, and the aforementioned 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests that a number of people are digging it. Yes, as of this writing, the movie has dropped to 89% based on nine reviews. However, the fact that it got off to a perfect start is still impressive.

The movie focuses on teenage basketball player Ken Sato, who – unbeknownst to many – moonlights as the titular superhero. Like so many young do-gooders before him, Sato must balance his personal responsibilities with his duties as a hero. Not only that, but he also finds himself in the precarious position of caring for a baby kaiju – whose mother was defeated by the teen.

Considering how high the score is at the moment, there’s a possibility that longtime fans of the franchise and general audiences alike might feel compelled to check out the beautifully animated flick. I could definitely see it getting some play once it drops on the platform at the end of this week. In the meantime though, Netflix subscribers may want to do themselves a favor and check out the widely lauded Hit Man.

How Has Hit Man Been Performing Since Its Debut?

It’s fair to say that Glen Powell has been on a roll lately, and that continues with the release of his latest flick. He and his Everybody Wants Some!! collaborator Richard Linklater spin a yarn about a police contractor posing as a hit man, who must protect a woman (Adria Arjona). And, as the story progresses, the two lead characters end up falling for each other. Ultimately, this is an exciting – and sexy – flick that manages to balance character and spectacle. It would seem that users are giving it a watch, as the movie is currently the No. 1 trending film on the platform in the U.S.

Anyone who needs more convincing should know that Hit Man has received rave reviews from critics. It may not hold a 100% critic score like Ultraman: Rising previously did, but the film currently sits at 97% on RT – and has a 93% audience rating. With that, it marks one of Netflix’s highest-rated debuts on RT . Some have even hailed the streaming offering as a piece of work that truly belongs in movie theaters. CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley shared passionate thoughts regarding why the streamer should’ve kept it in the cinema longer .

The romantic action flick and Japanese animated production are two sweet titles on an impressive schedule of summer movie releases. One would hope that audiences will check them out as they’re able. Some may not immediately want to put total stock in them solely due to Rotten Tomatoes scores. However, I’d say that the films’ respective trailers alone make a case for someone at least checking them out.

