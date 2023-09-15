Of Course Fans Have All The Thoughts About Mera Barely Showing Up In The Aquaman 2 Trailer
Amber Heard's Mera appeared for one quick moment in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer.
The DC Universe is always expanding, and is known for twists on and off camera. A number of upcoming DC movies were filmed before James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs, including James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The full trailer just arrived, and of course fans have thoughts about Amber Heard's Mera barely showing up in the first footage. And they're sounding off online.
The full trailer for Aquaman 2 just arrived, and teased another colorful adventure under the sea. While it featured lots of exciting footage, Amber Heard was noticeably missing as Mera. In fact, she only appeared in one brief shot. Folks on Twitter took umbrage with this choice given the importance of Mera as a character on the page and screen. As one person tweeted:
Fair point. Mera was arguably the biggest part in the first Aquaman movie, aside from Jason Momoa's title character. And as such, her being left out of the sequel's marketing is super noticeable. Especially since the trailer featured plenty of moments from other characters like Orm and Nicole Kidman's Atlanta, who is seemingly going to become a much larger character this time around.
Amber Heard's absence from the Aquaman 2 trailer has some fans thinking that Warner Bros. did this due to controversies surrounding the actress. Indeed, a popular online petition to have Heard removed from the DCU has gotten millions of signatures. And she is indeed in the movie, but presumably in a smaller role. Another shared their disappointment in this choice, tweeting:
Mera being such a non entity in the first footage for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a bold choice, given how she was a major figure in the first movie, while also appearing in other DC projects. She battled against Steppenwolf in both versions of Justice League, and was included in the Snyder Cut's Knightmare sequence. Another fan referenced this when posting about her lack of screen time in the trailer, saying:
Where is this version of Mera? pic.twitter.com/FNSHVuYUoUSeptember 14, 2023
The trailer for Aquaman 2 highlighted how much Arthur Curry had changed since we last saw him on the big screen (although he did get a cameo in The Flash's post-credits scene). The narration reveals that Jason Momoa's character is a husband and father now, and has had a lifestyle change. This is made Heard's absence all the more obvious, as Mera is presumably his wife, queen, and mother of his child. As another moviegoer posted:
So they made Jason’s Arthur a father in the Aquaman sequel but they’ve reduced the screen time of Amber’s Mera? That’s such a brainless spineless decision pic.twitter.com/R83DQ7Obj0September 14, 2023
Indeed, family seems to be at the center of the narrative for Aquaman 2. The villainous Black Manta vows to kill Arthur Curry's family for revenge, even burning down his father's lighthouse home. So shouldn't Mera be included?
All of our questions will be revealed relatively shortly, as Aquaman 2 will hit theaters this December. The movie's trailer has definitely increase discourse surrounding the DC sequel, while there have been rumors about Amber Heard's role for the past year. We'll just have to see if this chatter helps the Jason Momoa sequel perform at the box office.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie expeience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey