Batgirl Leslie Grace Has Screened The Flash, And She Has A Lot Of Thoughts About Sasha Calle

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with various cinematic universes duking it out for box office supremacy– especially DC and Marvel. The next highly anticipated upcoming DC movies hitting theaters is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which looks like a wild story through the multiverse. Early screenings have happened, with folks like Stephen King praising the movie . Batgirl actress Leslie Grace got to catch a showing, and she had a lot of thoughts about Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Part of why folks are so excited for Ezra Miller’s forthcoming flick is because it’ll feature the return of a number of beloved characters. But The Flash cast also includes some newcomers like Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Fans are eager to see how she functions in the larger story, and according to Leslie Grace she absolutely kills it in the role. As the In The Heights actress told EW :

I got to see [The Flash] two nights ago, and to watch her shine and do her thing and know that the world will see it, it is such a win. I'm exploding with excitement for everyone to be able to see her rep us, to see her shine, especially after everything that has occurred

Suddenly the final days of waiting for The Flash’s release feel very long. Because if Leslie Grace’s words are to be believed, Supergirl is going to pack a serious punch when the DC blockbuster hits theaters. And Grace feels particularly proud as Calle is a Latin actress portraying such a beloved character.

Over the past few years there’s been a great deal of conversation about the importance of representation in the media. That certainly includes the superhero genre, especially since these projects are seen by such a wide audience. During that same interview, Grace spoke more about the power that comes with Sasha Calle’s role in The Flash. As she put it:

She's such a star and she's such a great representation. [She is] an incredible representation of everything we need right now. That's my sister.

Unfortunately for Leslie Grace, the Batgirl movie was scrapped by Warner Bros., despite being nearly completed. And as such, it’s unclear if we’ll ever get to see Grace as her own Latina superhero. The public certainly seems invested, and there’s been a ton of chatter online since it was announced that the movie wouldn’t see the light of day.

As for Saha Calle, I’m eager to see exactly how The Flash utilizes Supergirl, and if she might have legs in the greater DC Universe. Since James Gunn was named co-CEO of the studio, he’s been making sweeping changes to the shared universe. And with his movie Superman: Legacy in the works, there might not be room for another Krytponian.