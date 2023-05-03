The Flash’s Michael Shannon Addresses Ezra Miller’s Controversies
Ezra Miller's The Flash is hitting theaters this June, and Michael Shannon is back as Zod.
The DC Universe has had plenty of ups and downs since its inception, including a number of major behind the scenes shakeups. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs, a few projects are being released from before their time at the head of the table. That includes Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies. That blockbuster looks like a wild multiversal ride, featuring new and returning faces. Case in point: Michael Shannon’s return as Zod, and the Oscar-nominated actor recently addressed Ezra Miller’s controversies.
Despite The Flash wrapping photography in October of 2021, fans were unsure if the movie would ever actually hit theaters. Namely due to various arrests and controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller, who plays multiple version of Barry Allen throughout its runtime. Michael Shannon recently spoke to Variety about that very sensitive situation, saying:
There you have it. While the Knives Out actor was careful with his words, it sounds like working with Ezra Miller was a positive experience for him. And although he didn’t take Miller’s side regarding their controversies, Shannon doesn’t like to see a public pile on. We’ll just have to see if The Flash movie manages to separate itself from its stars’ issues.
Last year Ezra Miller’s name made countless headlines thanks to arrests and legal issues– many of which happened while they were staying in Hawaii. In August Miller issued an apology for their actions, and revealed they were seeking treatment for complex mental health issues. Since then Miller hasn’t had any new issues, so things certainly seem to be looking up. Although it’s unclear if they’ll end up participating in press and premieres for The Flash, which had a number of delays over the years.
Director: Andy Muschietti
Writer: Christina Hodson
Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons.
Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters.
There were rumors that the release of The Flash was partly depending on the behavior of Ezra Miller, who has seemingly cleared up their act in recent months. Indeed, they’ve been staying out of the spot light, apart from Miller’s court appearances. And the marketing campaign for Andy Muschietti’s blockbuster is really picking up lately, helping to buoy excitement until it hits theaters later this summer.
Given the new leadership at DC, there are countless questions about the future of the shared universe. This includes whether or not Ezra Miller will continue to play the Scarlet Speedster in future projects. The Flash is expected to course-correct the DC timeline, so it would make sense. But with Miller’s controversies still inspiring an active discourse, they could choose to part ways.
The Flash will hit theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes