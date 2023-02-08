Following James Gunn's DC Studios Presentation, There's A Fresh Update On Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been appointed the CEOs of DC Studios , and they're taking the DC franchise into a new direction. Last week, Gunn gave fans an idea about what projects to expect by introducing the new DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters . But what about Constantine 2?

One month before Gunn and Safran took the DC Studios reins, it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would be making a long-awaited Constantine sequel with the 2005 film’s original director, Francis Lawrence. Following Constantine 2 being absent among announced titles during Gunn’s DC Studios presentation, fans have been worried Constantine 2 might be scrapped. However, a new update has now come from a Warner Bros spokesperson (via Entertainment Weekly ), and as it turns out, the new Constantine movie is apparently still very much in development at the studio.

DC Studios' Movie Release Slate (Image credit: DC Films) The upcoming DC movies confirmed to be headed our way after James Gunn's latest announcements include new Superman and Batman movies.

The Keanu Reeves-led Constantine has been a fan-favorite comic book adaptation that audiences have been excited to explore, and looks like the sequel be one of many movies from DC Studios to look forward to in the near future. When Gunn made his recent announcements about the coming projects to look forward to in his DCU, he did note a couple things that may perhaps affect Constantine 2.

For one, he shared that there are more projects in the “Gods of Monsters” chapter that have yet to be announced. Additionally, some movies, like The Batman and Joker 2, will come out under the Elseworlds umbrella, rather than everything being connected to each other.

That leaves a big question about whether Constantine 2 will now be developed to fit in Gunn and Safran’s new DCU, or if it will be labeled as one of the Elseworlds movies. We don’t know much about what’s going on with the next Constantine movie just yet to make an educated guess, except for the fact that Francis Lawrence wants to go with an R-rating this time around and Reeves is eager to return to the role .

Right now, Lawrence is in post-production on his Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits theaters this November. Reeves is getting ready to release his latest John Wick movie this March. With that in mind, it was likely a tad too early in the Constantine 2 development process for James Gunn to specifically single it out in his presentation last week. That being said, we sincerely hope it does continue to come together.

While we await more news about the next Constantine movie, the next DC feature-length story coming our way is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17.