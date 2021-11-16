Harry Styles Has Finally Broken His Silence On Surprising MCU Role
Harry Styles has joined the MCU, and fans are freaking out.
Spoilers ahead for Eternals!
After an extended break between phases, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing with projects on the small and silver screens. The latest big screen installment is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which was a massive story that introduced a ton of new characters. This includes Harry Styles’ Eros who appeared in the mid-credits scene. And now Styles has broken his silence on that surprising MCU role.
While Harry Styles only appeared briefly during Eternals’ mid-credits scene, his inclusion definitely blew the collective minds of the fandom. His role as Thanos’ brother Eros was also spoiled online shortly after the premiere, which resulted in even more headlines. The One Direction alum spoke to his entrance to the MCU, saying:
He’s got a point. Chloé Zhao recently won an Oscar for her acclaimed work on Eternals, and she’s a very hot commodity in the industry. As such, Harry Styles jumped on the chane to work with her, and to join the MCU. Even if Eros isn’t exactly a household name.
Harry Styles’ comments to Dazed help to peel back the curtain on his Marvel role that essentially broke the internet. Eros only appeared on the big screen for a few brief seconds, but he’s presumably going to be a major role in the shared universe moving forward. We’ll just have to hope that Eternals ends up getting a sequel after all.
When Eros appeared in Eternals’ mid-credits scene, he was joined by Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt). His brother Thanos’ name was dropped as well, which definitely carries a ton of weight across the galaxy. But rather than a purple genocidal maniac, Harry Styles’ character seemed both friendly and charming.
Of course, Eternals wasn’t the first time that Harry Styles will be seen on the big screen. He had a notable role in Chris Nolan’s Dunkirk, in addition to the various music videos that have happened throughout his career. And since Eros has the power of persuasion, Styles seems like the perfect performer to bring it to life.
Overall, it seems like cosmic stories are going to continue to have a major presence in the MCU. Both The Marvels and Secret Invasion have this potential, in addition to the various Guardians of the Galaxy content coming to theaters and Disney+.
Eternals is in theaters now, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow suit on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
