Eternals’ Kit Harington Reacts To The Credits Scene Being Leaked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and has made concepts like credits scenes into a common movie practice. The next installment hitting theaters is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which features an outstanding, diverse cast . This includes Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington, who recently reacted to the movie’s credits scene being leaked .

While Eternals is still days away from its wide theatrical release, the cast and crew recently celebrated its world premiere. But as a result, the post-credits scene was quickly leaked online-- to the dismay of fans. Kit Harington was recently asked about this turn of events, where he responded with:

I honestly didn’t know it had. I’ve lived in a world where spoilers happen for a long time. I realize they can happen. It’s just disappointing that people do it. Let people go to the cinema and experience it when they pay for their ticket and do it that way, rather than spreading it online where they might not realize they’re coming across stuff.

Well, there you have it. While it’s disappointing that Eternals’ surprises were put online weeks before it was widely released, Kit Harington doesn’t seem exactly surprised. Of course, he’s already got experience working on highly anticipated franchise.

Kit Harington’s comments to The Playlist show how his years in Westeros during Game of Thrones’ HBO run have seemingly effected his thoughts about spoilers. He hadn’t heard the news about Eternals’ credits scene getting leaked, but seems to already be at peace with it. Namely because these sort of events are kind of inevitable.

While Kit Harington has a good attitude about spoilers, he admits to being disappointed about the news of Eternals’ credits scene. Audiences are super sensitive about spoilers, especially on massively popular franchises like the MCU. But while one credits scene and a major update to Marvel casting was revealed, much of Eternals’ contents remain a mystery.

With Eternals so close to hitting theaters, the marketing campaign for Chloé Zhao’s MCU blockbuster is picking up. The final trailer was recently revealed, offering another brief glimpse at Kit Harington’s character Dane Whitman. While Harington was the big hero of Game of Thrones, he plays one of the few human (and presumably non-superpowered) characters in the upcoming blockbuster. As a reminder, you can check out the last trailer below,

While most of us have to keep waiting until Eternals is widely released, the reviews for the Marvel blockbuster have started rolling in . It sounds like Chloé Zhao is bringing some unique sensibilities to the franchise, and the filmmaking talents that earned her an Oscar for Nomadland. Besides, the action looks totally thrilling.

It should be interesting to see how the events of Eternals affect the overall MCU, and if the characters introduced end up having long tenures in the franchise. Phase Four is introducing a ton of newcomers to the mix, with the Eternals themselves being super powerful. As for Kit Harington’s future as Dane Whitman, that remains to be seen.