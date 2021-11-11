Why Harry Styles Got His Wild MCU Role, According To One Producer
Harry Styles has already made a splash in the MCU.
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT FOR ETERNALS!
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, and the franchise expanded in a major way with Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. In addition to a new team of massively powerful heroes, the mid-credits scene revealed another newcomer: Harry Styles’ Eros. And one Marvel producer recently explained why Styles got this wild MCU role.
While Harry Styles is best known as a musician, he’s been dipping his toes into acting, including a notable role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. His appearance as Thanos’ brother in Eternals was a shocker, although producer Nate Moore revealed why Styles was the perfect person to bring the character to life. Eros has powers of seduction and influence, and the pop star is known for his charisma. As Moore explained,
He’s got a point. While it remains to be seen how Eros factors into the story of the MCU, Harry Styles’ brief footage in Eternals made a huge splash. And the One Direction alum is making his entrance into the massive franchise playing a character that’s fairly unknown.
Nate Moore’s comments from ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast shows what it’s really like working within the MCU, specifically introducing new characters. There are alot of moving parts that came with Harry Styles’ entrance as Eros, the most important being security. Unfortunately, Eternals’ mid-credits scene was spoiled online following the world premiere.
When Harry Styles’ Eros shows up in Eternals he’s accompanied by Pip the Troll, who name-drops Thanos immediately. While it seems like Styles’ new character was friendly toward the likes of Thena, Makkari, and Druig, the Mad Titan’s name carries a ton of weight. There’s no telling where the cosmic story might go next, but moviegoers seemed to respond positively to Chloé Zhao’s epic tale.
Harry Styles is one of the newest MCU additions, but the massive franchise is also adding familiar names to the world. For instance, Will Poulter was recently confirmed as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Jonathan Majors also recently made a splash as Kang in Loki.
Eternals is in theaters now, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
