Why Harry Styles Got His Wild MCU Role, According To One Producer

MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT FOR ETERNALS!

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, and the franchise expanded in a major way with Chloé Zhao’s Eternals . In addition to a new team of massively powerful heroes, the mid-credits scene revealed another newcomer: Harry Styles’ Eros. And one Marvel producer recently explained why Styles got this wild MCU role.

While Harry Styles is best known as a musician, he’s been dipping his toes into acting, including a notable role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. His appearance as Thanos’ brother in Eternals was a shocker, although producer Nate Moore revealed why Styles was the perfect person to bring the character to life. Eros has powers of seduction and influence, and the pop star is known for his charisma. As Moore explained,

You're just like, 'I love this guy. I love this guy. I don't know what it is. I love him.' He's funny. He's charming. He's nice to everybody. He is kind of Eros. And so, it was an easy conversation. I think for him, it's a bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles. Because he has such a specific fan base and he's a musician, and now he's becoming an actor, but that's not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It's totally worth it.

He’s got a point. While it remains to be seen how Eros factors into the story of the MCU, Harry Styles’ brief footage in Eternals made a huge splash. And the One Direction alum is making his entrance into the massive franchise playing a character that’s fairly unknown.

Nate Moore’s comments from ComicBook ’s Phase Zero podcast shows what it’s really like working within the MCU, specifically introducing new characters. There are alot of moving parts that came with Harry Styles’ entrance as Eros, the most important being security. Unfortunately, Eternals’ mid-credits scene was spoiled online following the world premiere.

When Harry Styles’ Eros shows up in Eternals he’s accompanied by Pip the Troll, who name-drops Thanos immediately. While it seems like Styles’ new character was friendly toward the likes of Thena, Makkari, and Druig, the Mad Titan’s name carries a ton of weight . There’s no telling where the cosmic story might go next, but moviegoers seemed to respond positively to Chloé Zhao’s epic tale.

Harry Styles is one of the newest MCU additions, but the massive franchise is also adding familiar names to the world. For instance, Will Poulter was recently confirmed as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Jonathan Majors also recently made a splash as Kang in Loki.