How Superman And Lois' Devastating Twist Makes The Show More 'Relatable' And 'Real,' According To Elizabeth Tulloch

Superman & Lois just dropped one of the biggest bombshell reveals in the show's history. After thinking she was pregnant in the Season 3 premiere, Lois Lane went in for further testing, which revealed far more devastating news. Viewers ultimately learned that the character has Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer, a heart-stopping reveal that shook Clark and both of their sons. The reveal is upsetting, but actress Elizabeth Tulloch explained how it'll ultimately make the series more "relatable" and "real."

It initially seemed like the big bad in Superman & Lois Season 3 might be Lex Luthor or Chad L. Coleman's surprisingly blunt and honest Bruno Mannheim. While both of those villains are still very much poised to cause problems, it seems the biggest villain this season will be Lois' cancer. Elizabeth Tulloch talked to TVLine about how she responded to the news that this would be her character's story and what she thinks about it:

I was a little shocked when [the producers] first told me that’s what they wanted to do, but I actually think it’s pretty wonderful. This storyline hasn’t been done, and cancer is such a prevalent force in so many people’s lives. This villain is so relatable and so real, and more than anything, it’s one that Clark and Superman can’t just go handle. For Superman, who is this all-powerful superhero, to be faced with something he’s completely powerless against is even more grounding for the show, and it places a greater emphasis on the strength of us as a couple and the family dynamic. I thought it was exciting, and I hope the fans feel the same way.

Elizabeth Tulloch said something very profound, which may end up being a important theme throughout Superman & Lois going forward. Superman is immensely powerful in the world of Superman & Lois, and yet even he is powerless to the impact and effects of cancer. If there was one thing that could make the Man of Steel look as human as he's ever been, it was something like this.

As for what this means for this season, we still have yet to find out. I can imagine, however, based on Lois' attitude toward her diagnosis, that she's going to begin treatment and do whatever she can to try and combat her illness. How the rest of the family responds is a different story. Clark probably isn't used to a problem that he can't solve, and Lois' health may leave him distracted and out of sync with the other issues happening around the world.

Jonathan and Jordan will no doubt also be affected by the news. Jordan's reaction will possibly be even more catastrophic, considering he's still getting a grip on his Kryptonian powers. He'll need to keep his emotions in check to prevent exposing his powers to the general public, and he's had trouble doing that even during less stressful times.

Lois only told her immediate family in the latest episode of Superman & Lois, but I'd imagine that she'll have a conversation with her father, Sam Lane, before too long. Given how Sam has reacted to stressful situations in the past, he may find a way to blame this all on Clark. I'm hoping he'll surprise us because the last thing this family needs is more turmoil in light of recent events.

Superman & Lois airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.