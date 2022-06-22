How Superman And Lois Possibly Set Up An Unexpected Character's Return For Season 2 Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 2 episode “Worlds War Bizarre.” Read at your own risk!

With only one episode of Superman & Lois left until Season 2 is over, the situation isn’t looking good for our doting heroes. Ally Allston’s plan to merge Earth and Bizarro Earth is well underway, Clark still doesn’t have his powers back, and John Henry Irons is unconscious up in space somewhere. Jordan and Natalie (via her fancy super suit ) are the only supers available to lend a hand in the final hour, and they’re going to need all the help they can get. I have a feeling they might get it thanks to the unexpected return of Bizarro. Or would it be the expected unreturn?

In any case, I have a strong feeling that, despite his assumed death , Bizarro will return to ultimately help save the day. I could be completely wrong, as it can go with Arrowverse predictions in any given year, but I feel like after "Worlds War Bizarre," there’s a bit of evidence to consider that foreshadows (or at least justifies the possibility of) his comeback. Let’s jump into the world of speculation, and try not to merge it too hard with reality, because merging stuff only makes for trouble this season.

Bizarro Jonathan Referenced Bizarro’s Death In The Penultimate Ep

It’s been a while since Bizarro died, so it’s understandable if he’s only an afterthought to viewers as Superman & Lois prepares to close out Season 2, even with other Bizarro characters afoot. Maybe I’m overthinking things, but I found it strange when Bizarro Jonathan felt it necessary to mention his dead father in the latest episode. As if the writers specifically wanted to put that event back on everyone’s radar after a three-month absence. I could totally be reading too much into this, since it hasn't been that long relatively speaking, but it just seemed like an odd line to throw in there if that Tyler Hoechlin-portrayed persona is indeed staying dead.

The Bizarro Sun Is Now On Earth

Much like Superman, Bizarro also gets his power from the sun. While I can’t claim to know every intricacy of the Arrowverse’s version of the character, seeing the Bizarro sun up in the sky made me wonder if somewhere, somehow, Bizarro can slowly start to regain his energy. Sure, he’s supposed to be dead, but the same has been true of Superman in many instances. (Not to mention plenty of other characters in The CW's superhero universe.) It’s possible Bizarro was just incredibly weak, and with this Bizarro Sun now shining bright in the sky, he could rebuild his strength and join the fight against Ally just when he is needed most. If Superman regenerates and heals with the power of the sun, wouldn’t it track this Arrowverse Bizarro could do the same? (Under the exact circumstances that would allow for it, of course.)

Bizarro Isn’t A True Bad Guy

Superman & Lois only revealed not long before his death that Bizarro wasn’t that evil after all. In fact, he was on Earth to stop Ally Allston, and while his methods were a bit extreme in the sense that he wanted to kill her, he had the right idea that stopping her was key. He’d likely be willing to lend a hand to the heroes in an attempt to save both worlds, and his recovery would allow Clark to sit on the sidelines and return to form on his own time. Assuming he’ll come back to life, I absolutely believe Bizarro would side with the "good" guys, as it were.

Star Alex Garfin Teased ‘Big Twists’ In Superman & Lois' Finale

Alex Garfin, whose character Jordan finally got to share his secret with Sarah, recently spoke to EW about the upcoming Season 2 finale. Garfin remained vague on what fans should expect in the Superman & Lois closer, but he did tease some surprises are on the way:

In the season finale, we will see some big picture stuff. There's big twists, and hopefully, people enjoy it.

I know that’s an incredibly vague quote to bet the Clark family farm on, but Bizarro’s resurrection would certainly be a big twist. And as mentioned previously, there aren’t too many superpowered heroes available right now to help Jordan and Natalie take on Ally. Granted, John Diggle is on the way after his somewhat disappointing appearance on The Flash , and he might have something up his sleeve, but even that eventuality doesn’t necessarily dissuade me from thinking Bizarro will return. Will it happen? Nothing can be known until the episode airs, but I’ve made my case and would love to see it happen.