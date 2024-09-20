Zack Snyder Reveals Which Of His Comic Book Movies Is His Favorite, And His Choice Is Solid
Zack Snyder has brought a bunch of superhero projects to the big screen over the years.
Zack Snyder is a visionary filmmaker with a strong eye, one that often lends itself to larger than life concepts. That includes a variety of comic book movies, including the first few installments of the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription). Snyder was recently asked about which of his superhero flicks was his favorite, and his choice was a solid one.
Fans like ranking Zack Snyder's movies, especially DC flicks like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. While he's been busy lately working on the Rebel Moon franchise for those with a Netflix subscription, he remains synonymous with bringing comic book stories to life in live-action. While speaking with ComicBook, he revealed which of those projects he's most proud of, with the answer being the Watchmen movie. As he put it:
Fair point. Watchmen was the first comic book movie to come from Snyder, and it showed how much attention detail he has when bringing a story from the page to the screen. And the movie has aged rather well, including the director's cut, although Snyder's topless scene didn't end up in the movie.
The Watchmen movie was a pretty accurate adaptation of the comic book of the same name, with a story told across a number of years. There are frames that are wildly accurate to the panels of the comic book, with Snyder sticking close to the source material for the blockbuster.
In that same interview, Snyder addressed his time in the DCEU, which some fans might have assumed could have included his favorite comic book movie. He compared them to Watchmen, explaining how he worked with more original concepts for projects like Man of Steel. In his words:
Despite this, there are still some fans hoping Snyder gets to work on upcoming DC movies in the future. Ever since the Snyder Cut was released to the public, there hav been calls for DC to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and give the filmmaker his two planned Justice League sequels. Although there's been no indication that this is something the studio is interested in.
James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new DC shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. So if Snyder gets to work on a movie, it's unlikely that it would be connected to his plans for a Justice League trilogy.
The DCU will begin with Superman on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.
