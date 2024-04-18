Tom Cruise Was Once Considered For Iron Man, But There Was Another Superhero Movie He Also 'Flirted' With

You don’t get to be an acting talent like Tom Cruise without racking up an obscene amount of “what if” stories. While we know the man as the lead of the Mission: Impossible movies , and a stunt performing daredevil extraordinaire, there were a couple times in his career that comic book movies came a calling.

And while we already know about Cruise’s potential role in the then developing Iron Man franchise, it turns out that Zack Snyder’s Watchmen was apparently another project that could have seen the star of some of the best action movies in the world playing an anti-hero.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Watchmen Characters Tom Cruise Was Considered For

As if Zack Snyder’s bombshell about Leonardo DiCaprio being considered for the role of Lex Luthor wasn’t enough of a shock, the director’s Happy Sad Confused interview also yielded this juicy gem. And apparently, while the Rebel Moon director wanted Tom Cruise to play one role, the man behind Ethan Hunt was gunning for the polar opposite. Take a look for yourself:

Tom Cruise wanted to be in WATCHMEN. But only as…wait for it…Rorschach. Another bombshell @ZackSnyder dropped in our chat. The full chat: https://t.co/qDTvcxgxfu pic.twitter.com/uLeM7UMESwApril 18, 2024 See more

I’m going to set aside the fact that, like Josh Horowitz, I consider the casting of Watchmen to be perfect. I can’t see either Jackie Earle Haley or Matthew Goode not playing Rorschach or Ozymandias at this point, but for the sake of academic curiosity, I’m going to pretend I can. With that caveat in place, I’d honestly have a hard time picking which role Tom Cruise would be better suited for.

Cruise’s Rorschach feels like it’d be a modified version of his Vincent character from Collateral, whereas Ozymandias would be a variation on his aloof killer archetype as Lestat from Interview with the Vampire. That second scenario would have been a particularly good showcase for Tom, as that character basically launches into a Watchmen ending explained monologue in the third act.

Both characters hold echoes of some of Tom Cruise's best movies. So to all of a sudden hear that Zack Snyder had met with the man to try and cast him in this epic comic adaptation has replaced Iron Man as the greater “what if” for Cruise’s potential career in comic movies. Which, after all this time, is no easy feat.

(Image credit: Paramount/Skydance)

That Time Tom Cruise ‘Flirted’ With Playing Iron Man

If anyone ever wanted to know how forward thinking Tom Cruise is when it comes to movies, consider this: the man was flirting with comic book movies before the boom had truly taken off. While the ultimate reason for Cruise’s Iron Man refusal was classic Hollywood dealing, the man was circling these sorts of opportunities before they were cool.

History shook out the way it did, and Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic casting won out. That hasn’t stopped people from pondering over how a Cruise-led Iron Man could have looked. Especially since, on the Tom Cruise Continuum of Characters, Tony Stark feels like a more cavalier and grown up version of Risky Business’ Joel Goodsen.

Twice before we almost saw Tom Cruise landing a comic book movie icon on his resume; and who knows? We might just see him land that sort of role in the future, provided he wants to go down that road. The Multiverse of both DC and Marvel are vast, and there's surely someone Cruise would be down to play in the name of four paneled fun.